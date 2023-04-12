Danziger Draws
April 12 | 2023
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.
From Your Site Articles
- Murdochs May Scapegoat Top Executives But Texts Show Guilt In Fox Scandal ›
- Poll: Even Republicans Want Fox Held Accountable For 2020 Election Lies ›
- 'Hardly Infirm': Judge Mocks Bid To Spare Murdoch From Trial Testimony ›
- FEC Complaint Seeks Sanctions On Murdoch Over 2020 Campaign Misconduct ›
- Amid Fox Election Scandal, Rising Calls On Twitter To Deport Rupert Murdoch ›