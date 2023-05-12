The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

donald trump

Santos Busted For Unemployment Fraud, So Republicans Aim To Cut Crackdown

George Santos

Rep. George Santos

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was arrested and charged with 13 federal crimes on Wednesday, including unemployment insurance fraud. On Thursday, the House of Representatives is set to vote on a bill he is co-sponsoring that would repeal $2 billion in federal funding to crack down on that kind of illegal activity.

george santos

CNN'S Disastrous Trump Town Hall Was Exactly What Network Bosses Want

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump

CNN’s predictably calamitous town hall with former President Donald Trump is the natural extension of the ideological vision cultivated by the network’s leaders.

Donald Trump
