Danziger Draws
August 21 | 2025
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
Related Articles Around the Web
- Israel's leader claims no one in Gaza is starving. Data and witnesses ... ›
- Trump says there is 'real starvation' in Gaza and US will set up food ... ›
- The Gaza Starvation Experiment | International Crisis Group ›
- Gazans Are Dying of Starvation - The New York Times ›
- In Gaza, mounting evidence of famine and widespread starvation ... ›