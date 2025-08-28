Danziger Draws
August 28 | 2025
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
From Your Site Articles
- California's Redrawn Congressional Map Triggers GOP Hypocrisy ›
- If Not For Swing State's GOP Gerrymander, Democrats Would Control House ›
- A Powerful Democratic Ally Steps Up To Fight Trump's Gerrymandering ›
- 'Political Death Warrants' For GOP Members In Trump Gerrymandering? ›
Related Articles Around the Web