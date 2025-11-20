Danziger Draws
November 20 | 2025
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
From Your Site Articles
- 'Release The Tapes': Lawmakers Demand Details On Homan Bribery Probe ›
- 'Galling Cowardice': ABC Cancels Kimmel Under Trump White House Pressure ›
- Neo-Nazi ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Rioter Arrested In Virginia, Then Released ›
- 'Civil War' Erupts As MAGA Factions Feud Over Kirk Legacy ›
Related Articles Around the Web