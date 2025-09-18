'Galling Cowardice': ABC Cancels Kimmel Under Trump White House Pressure
Disney‑owned ABC announced Wednesday it is suspending Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely, following remarks made by host Jimmy Kimmel regarding the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The abrupt decision follows backlash from major ABC affiliate groups and regulatory pressure.
The spark for the controversy was Kimmel’s monologue on Monday, during which he criticized “the MAGA gang” for trying to detach the accused shooter, Tyler Robinson, from the broader pro‑Trump movement and accused them of using Kirk’s death for political gain.
Brendan Carr, Chair of the Federal Communications Commission, criticized Kimmel’s remarks and urged local ABC stations to stop broadcasting the show. Carr hinted at potential consequences for licenses if networks fail to act.
In its statement, ABC said simply that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be “pre‑empted indefinitely.” The network has not provided a timeline for when or if the show might return.
Earlier, Nexstar Media Group, one of the largest owners of ABC affiliates in the U.S. announced it would preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! on all its ABC‑affiliated stations, declaring the comments “offensive and insensitive” and saying they did not represent the values of the communities served.
Meanwhile, ABC's announcement led to strong reactions, with many raising concerns about freedom of speech. Attorney and legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold called Kimmel's cancellation "an official state action done for partisan political purposes and to chill First Amendment rights."
Sen. Patty Murray (R-WA) wrote on the social platform X: "Yesterday, Trump was threatening a reporter he didn't like. Today, he coerced ABC to kick Kimmel off the air. He's also suing NYT & WSJ for reporting the truth. And it's not just media: he's threatening private companies, colleges, Congress—everyone. Enough. NONE OF US should cave. We ALL need to push back."
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) wrote: "The greatest casualty of the Trump Administration is the First Amendment."
Former GOP Congressman Joe Walsh wrote: "Make no mistake. Trump used the powers of the federal government to threaten to pull ABC’s broadcast license. Bcuz of what a late night comedian said in his monologue. This is an outrageous attack on free speech & the free press. If we ALL don’t stand against this, then kiss free speech & a free press goodbye."
Journalist S.E. Cupp wrote: "This administration is systematically killing free speech, and these capitulating media companies are acting as willing accomplices. Frightening and shameful."
Podcaster and former Obama advisor Dan Pfeiffer wrote: "The amount of cowardice being shown by the corporate media is galling. If the press won’t fight for the First Amendment, who will?"
Political commentator and MSNBC host Chris Hayes wrote: "This is the most straightforward attack on free speech from state actors I've ever seen in my life and it's not even close."
Journalist Julia Loffe wrote: "This is left-wing cancel culture run amok."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.