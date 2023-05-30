The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Squabbling Erupts Among House Republicans Over Debt Deal Process

@CynicalBrandon
Chip Roy

Rep. Chip Roy

The House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on the deal that President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California) struck over the weekend to raise the debt ceiling. But first, the proposal must make it through the Republican-dominated Rules Committee.

Despite the urgency, House Republicans are apparently squabbling over procedural matters.

Rules Committee member Chip Roy (R-TX) — who opposes the Biden-McCarthy agreement — tweeted on Monday afternoon that "during Speaker negotiations to build the coalition, that it was explicit both that nothing would pass Rules Committee without AT LEAST 7 GOP votes - AND that the Committee would not allow reporting out rules without unanimous Republican votes."

But one of Roy's colleagues disputed his recollection of events in a statement to CNN producer Morgan Rimmer.

According to Rimmer, Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) told her that "if those conversations took place, the rest of the conference was unaware of them. And frankly, I doubt them. I haven't talked to the speaker about them yet today, but I would be a little surprised if that was a kind of a commitment."

CBS News reported on Monday that "the House Rules Committee will hold a hearing at 3 p.m. Tuesday, which will determine the rules and length of time for debating the bill and any amendments that would be allowed."

According to Reuters, "The agreement would suspend the debt limit through Jan. 1 of 2025, cap spending in the 2024 and 2025 budgets, claw back unused COVID funds, speed up the permitting process for some energy projects, and include extra work requirements for food aid programs for poor Americans. The 99-page bill would authorize more than $886 billion for security spending in fiscal year 2024 and over $703 billion in non-security spending for the same year, not including some adjustments. It would also authorize a 1% increase for security spending in fiscal year 2025."

Although CBS noted that the measure is likely to pass with bipartisan support, dissent within the GOP may hamper McCarthy's pledge to send the legislation to the Senate this week.

Any unforeseen snags increase the risks of the Treasury Department running out of money, which Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned could occur in early June.

"Once the bill reaches the Senate, where Democrats have the majority, the pace of action will largely depend on whether any senators try to hold up the bill, possibly with amendment votes. That could tie up the legislation for a few days," CBS explained.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

From Your Site Articles
Chip Roy

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Danziger Draws

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}