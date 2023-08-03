The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
Desperate DeSantis Vows To 'Start Slitting Throats On Day One' Of Presidency

Ron DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, two weeks into the reboot of his ten-week-old presidential campaign, pledged to New Hampshire voters this week he will root out the “deep state” from the federal government, and “start slitting throats on Day One.”

“DeSantis just wrapped up a three-day trip to New Hampshire, his first since downsizing his campaign due to financial problems. On the ground, it was clear the challenges he faces here remain significant, even as his chief rival confronts major legal problems,” New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

Governor DeSantis “appeared bent on demonstrating that no candidate talks tougher. He promised that, under his presidency, Mexican drug cartels would be ‘shot stone cold dead,’ and vowed that when it comes to federal bureaucrats, ‘we are going to start slitting throats on Day One.'”

The Florida governor who is in second place in the GOP primary, yet trailing Donald Trump in the polls by as many as 37 points, used similar language last week, saying his Secretary of Defense would need to “slit some throats” as well.

“During an interview with Real America’s Voice, Florida’s Governor said he wanted a Defense Secretary with a sharp blade and a killer instinct who isn’t wedded to the extant hierarchy,”Florida Politics reported.

DeSantis “said the person he picks to run the Pentagon would have to be prepared to ‘slit some throats’ and be ‘very firm, very strong’ in imposing their will.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet.

Ron DeSantis

