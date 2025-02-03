Despite Trump's Hostility To Immigrants, Hospitals Won't Turn Them Away
By Vanessa G. Sánchez and Daniel Chang for KFF Health News
California is advising health care providers not to write down patients’ immigration status on bills and medical records and telling them they don’t have to assist federal agents in arrests. Some Massachusetts hospitals and clinics are posting privacy rights in emergency and waiting rooms in Spanish and other languages.
Meanwhile, Florida and Texas are requiring health care facilities to ask the immigration status of patients and tally the cost to taxpayers of providing care to immigrants living in the U.S. without authorization.
Donald Trump returned to the White House declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, suspending refugee admissions, and challenging birthright citizenship, or the policy of giving U.S. citizenship to anyone born in the U.S. As he begins carrying out the “largest deportation operation” in the nation’s history, states have offered starkly different guidelines to hospitals, community clinics, and other health facilities for immigrant patients.
Trump has also rescinded a long-standing policy not to arrest people without legal status at or near sensitive locations, including schools, churches, and hospitals. A proposal to formalize such protections died in Congress in 2023.
But no matter the guidelines that states issue, hospitals around the U.S. say patients won’t be turned away for care because of their immigration status. “None of this changes the care patients receive,” said Carrie Williams, a spokesperson for the Texas Hospital Association, which represents hospitals and health care systems in the state. “We don’t want people to avoid care and worsen because they are concerned about immigration questions.”
During Trump’s first term, immigration agents arrested people receiving emergency care in hospitals and a child during an ambulance transfer. Immigration officers in Texas arrested a woman awaiting brain surgery in a hospital in Fort Worth. In Portland, Oregon, officers arrested a young man leaving a hospital, and in San Bernardino, California, a woman drove herself to the hospital to give birth after her husband was arrested at a gas station.
An estimated 11 million immigrants live in the United States without authorization, with the largest numbers in California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois, according to Pew Research Center.
Half of immigrant adults likely without authorization are uninsured, compared with fewer than one in 10 citizens, according to the 2023 KFF-Los Angeles Times Survey of Immigrants, the largest nongovernmental survey of immigrants in the U.S. to date. While some states are highlighting health care expenses incurred by immigrants, a KFF brief noted that immigrants contribute more to the system through health insurance premiums and taxes than they use. Immigrants also have lower health care costs than citizens.
Some health care providers fear Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will disrupt their work at health facilities and cause patients, particularly children, to skip medical care. On Trump’s first day, the Republican president issued an executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship for children born to a parent without legal authorization or on a visa, which could leave them ineligible for federal health and social programs. The order was immediately challenged by states and a civil rights group.
“You are instilling fear into folks who may defer care, who may go without care, whose children may not get the vaccines they need, who may not be able to get treatment for an ear infection or surgery,” said Minal Giri, a pediatrician and the chair of the Refugee/Immigrant Child Health Initiative at the Illinois chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
A recent survey conducted by the Im/migrant Well-Being Research Center at the University of South Florida found that 66 percent of noncitizens reported increased hesitation in seeking care after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in 2023 requiring hospitals that accept Medicaid to ask about a patient’s legal status. That’s compared with just 27% for citizens.
“That really was alarming to me to see how this law made people hesitant to go to the doctor, even in an emergency,” said Liz Ventura Molina, a co-author of the survey and report.
In signing the law, DeSantis touted it as “the most ambitious anti-illegal immigration” legislation in the nation. This month, the Republican governor called for a special session of the state legislature to help support Trump’s immigration agenda.
Jackson Health System, a public safety net provider in Miami, said in a statement that quarterly reports to the state don’t contain individual patient information. “We do adhere to all required cooperation with law enforcement agencies, including ICE, as part of any criminal investigations, understanding that privacy laws mandate we only release private patient information through a court-ordered warrant.”
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos