Devin Nunes Says Democratic Party Is ‘Socialist...Like The Old Soviet Union’
March 09 | 2021
Photo by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Tuesday compared the Democratic Party to Soviet Russia and the Chinese Communist Party. His comparisons are wildly false.
Soviet Russia, or the USSR, which existed from the early 1920's to the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, was led for a few years by Vladimir Lenin and then for decades by Joseph Stalin. The dictator Stalin was responsible for the deaths of millions.
"The Democrat Party is a socialist party, set up similar to the Chinese Communist Party, or the old Soviet Union or even Russia today where you have a politburo style system," Nunes said, in his false statement.
It did not go well on Twitter for the California Republican, who is closely tied to Trump.
Obviously if the opposition party was setup up like the chinese beavis nunes wouldn't be allowed on television yapp… https://t.co/W8uRP57BMW— Bobby this is just soup (@Bobby this is just soup) 1615300552.0
