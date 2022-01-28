The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Don Jr. Gets Shredded In Hilarious 2024 Campaign Ad Parody (VIDEO)

Image via screengrab

Jimmy Kimmel, having already made comedy mincemeat out of Fox News pretend journalist Peter Doocy, turned his sights on Don Jr (or Fredo) with a new parody of the 2024 presidential election.

On Thursday, January 28, "The Jimmy Kimmel Show" did a segment about possible 2024 Republican presidential candidates. Proving that the Republican Party has descended into a full-blown intellectually, morally bankrupt circus, According to recent Donald Trump Jr. appears alongside Florida Governor Ron Desantis as frontrunners among Republican voters if Trump, himself, chooses not to run again for a second term. Given the infinite amount of comedic possibilities of a potential Don Jr. run, Kimmell joyously ripped Fredo apart in a hilarious campaign ad parody.

Watch Don Jr. 2024 Campaign Parody Ad Below:

don jr.

