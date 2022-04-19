The National Memo Logo

Endorse This: Kimmel Mocks Don Jr. Over 'Weird Porn' Addiction (VIDEO)

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Don Jr. Weird Porn Fetish

Image via Youtube

While most of the country was celebrating Passover and Easter with their families like normal human beings, the Trump family freakshow was honoring the holiest of days by attacking prosecutors and obsessing over trivial issues that divide the country. Late-night comedy host Jimmy Kimmel, perpetually mocking the Trumps with excellent precision, spotted a bizarre set of Easter messages from Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr.

The twice-impeached, single-term defeated president used the holiest of days on the Christian calendar to do what he does best: put out a series of statements slamming his critics, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, who he called “racist” for simply investigating him.

“This is rare, because typically when he lashes out at a racist attorney general, it’s one that he hired that later turned on him,” Kimmel noted.

As if that wasn't bad, the former president’s equally awful son posted an image of armed Easter bunnies guarding eggs like a totally well-adjusted adult. Seriously, Don Jr. seems to have some bizarre violent furry fetish or something.

“What does this have to do with anything? Is somebody threatening to take the Easter Bunny’s machine guns away?” Kimmel asked. “Don Jr. is into some weird porn.”

Watch the entire segment below:


don jr.

