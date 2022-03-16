The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Internet Destroys Don Jr After Claiming His Dad Could Resolve Ukraine Conflict

Internet Destroys Don Jr Over Tweet About His Dad Solving Ukraine Crisis

In his continuous sad and pathetic quest to remain in the spotlight while simultaneously always searching for his daddy's approval, Don Trump Jr recently tweeted to share his disapproval of President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to Belgium as he claimed it “will only embolden our enemies further.”

"Sending Biden to Europe for 'High Stakes' NATO talks will only embolden our enemies further," Trump Jr. tweeted, adding, "If you want to get something done right send Trump."

One, who refers to their own father by using their last name? In any case, Junior was naturally met with a barrage of justifiable snark and criticism over his complete and utter ridiculous tweet. In fact, Some users reminded Trump Jr. of his father's love of Russian President Vladamir Putin, writing "If you want to get something done right (for Putin) send Trump since what we actually want is something done well for America, we're sending Biden."

."




Michael Hayne is a comedian, writer, voice artist, podcaster, and impressionist. Follow his work on Facebook and TikTok

From Your Site Articles
don jr.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Idaho Republicans Embrace White Nationalism, Vow To 'Take Over' Dem State Party

White Natioalism Sweeping Idaho

images.theconversation.com

Idaho has long been on the white side of history. The population is 93% white. It is quite literally the whitest state in the nation, home of the Aryan Nations and a bastion for neo-Nazis and Klansman. And though the Aryan Nations has splintered into smaller, less powerful groups in recent years, Idaho remains one of the leading states for hate crimes, according to The Southern Poverty Law Center.

So, I guess it’s no surprise that the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee (KCRCC) has been attempting to infiltrate the Kootenai Democrats, funnel money from the Dems to GOP organizations, and plant an “antisemitic troll” as the party’s chair.

Keep reading... Show less
idaho

Hillary Clinton Hilariously Trolls Putin After Sanctions On Her

Hillary Clinton Trolls Putin Following Sanctions On Her

i.guim.co.uk

After Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided to invade the sovereign country of Ukraine, Russia has been hit with extraordinary sanctions by the United States and NATO allies around the world, including a ban on Russian oil imports.

Although the severe sanctions have yet to stop Russian attacks, Russia recently announced its own sanctions on several American officials, which prohibit them from traveling to Russia. According to the outlet, the list includes President Biden, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Biden National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, CIA Director William Burns, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh, USAID Director Samantha Power, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Adewale Adeyemo, and U.S. Export-Import Bank President Reta Jo Lewis. But there are also people outside of the government on the ban list, including Hunter Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Keep reading... Show less
Hillary Clinton
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}