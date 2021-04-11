The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

At RNC Conference In Palm Beach, Trump Sets Himself Up As 2022 Kingmaker

@reuters

Former president Donald Trump

By Steve Holland WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump sought to position himself as the Republican Party kingmaker on Saturday, telling party donors he will help them win seats in 2022 Congressional elections but shed no new light on whether he will seek a second term in 2024. Trump played host to a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago Club for Republican National Committee donors who are spending the weekend charting the future course of the party in Palm Beach, Florida. "We are gathered tonight to talk about the future of the Republican Party - and what we must do to set our candidates o...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
donald trump

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Do Newspapers Really Need More Misleading "Trump Voter" Profiles?

@EricBoehlert

Trump rally in Charlotte, NC

Photo by The Epoch Times is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Press Run

Old habits die hard.

Keep reading... Show less
trump voters

Close
Copy link