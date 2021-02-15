The National Memo Logo

Trump's 'America First' Fascists Turning On Each Other In Panic Over FBI Probes

@nationalmemo

Nick Fuentes

With more arrests announced nearly every day as the FBI busts hundreds of alleged participants in the January 6 Capitol insurrection -- and eyes indictments of still others -- the far-right's growing fear is inspiring a whole new category of paranoia. Now they're spreading conspiracy theories about each other, as Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and other extremists wonder who may be turning informant.

What seemed to be a burgeoning and unified Trumpist movement, bringing together groups as disparate as America First Women and the QAnon cult, has cracked as suspicions erupt over who is snitching on whom. The disclosure last month of allegations that Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is a longtime FBI informant has exacerbated suspicions of betrayal and driven many of the fascists underground.

fbi capitol riot probe