Jealous Trump Threatens Republican Senators Over Infrastructure Deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, right, and former President Donald Trump.

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former President Donald Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Republican lawmakers' $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package. Describing the incentive as "a disgrace," Trump condemned the package shortly before the upper chamber's scheduled vote on the long-debated effort, according to The Hill.

Releasing a statement through the "Save America PAC," Trump took direct aim at McConnell.

"Joe Biden's infrastructure bill is a disgrace," Trump wrote. "If Mitch McConnell was smart, which we've seen no evidence of, he would use the debt ceiling card to negotiate a good infrastructure package."

Trump admitted that he doubts lawmakers actually took the time to read the lengthy piece of proposed legislation, which is reportedly comprised of 2,700 pages. He added, "They would have needed to take speed reading courses."

"It is a gift to the Democrat Party, compliments of Mitch McConnell and some RINOs [Republicans in name only], who have no idea what they are doing," he added.

Focusing on the upcoming elections, the former president noted that he believes the "infrastructure bill will be used against the Republican Party."

Trump even included what appears to be a vailed threat toward current Republican lawmakers as he warned, "It will be very hard for me to endorse anyone foolish enough to vote in favor of this deal."

Despite Trump's latest rant, none of the Republican lawmakers in support of the bill have signaled that they will vote to oppose the bill.

"We still have amendments that need to be processed." McConnell said, adding, "Once they are, we'll be able to wind things down."

Trump argues that Republican lawmakers should refrain from voting on the infrastructure bill until after the midterm election in 2022. Believing it will be beneficial for Republicans, he added, "Remember, you already have the card, it's called the debt ceiling, which the Democrats threatened us with constantly."

