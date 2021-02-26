The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Party Over Country: McConnell Says He Would Support Trump In 2024

Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell

"Federal Judicial Milestones Event at the White House" by The White House is marked with CC PDM 1.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that he would support Donald Trump for president if Trump won the GOP nomination in 2024.

McConnell made the remark during an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier. McConnell dodged when asked whether he thought Trump would be the nominee in 2024, saying that he thinks four Republican senators may be running and that "a lot could happen" in the next four years.

Yet when Baier asked whether McConnell would back Trump if he won the GOP nomination, McConnell replied, "The nominee of the party? Absolutely."

McConnell's comments come after the Kentucky Republican blamed Trump for the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

McConnell voted to acquit Trump on the one impeachment charge of inciting violence based on a technicality. But in a speech after the vote, McConnell said Trump was responsible for the attack.

"Former President Trump's actions preceding the riot were a disgraceful dereliction of duty," McConnell said on February 13.

He added, "There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day."

It's unclear whether Trump will run again in 2024.

Trump has told his allies that he wants to run, but has left wiggle room to decide against another bid, Politico reported in December, before the insurrection.

If Trump does choose to run, he would start as the presumptive favorite, with polls showing he still has broad support from the GOP base.

A majority of GOP primary voters would vote for Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released February 16.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Mitch McConnell

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

#EndorseThis: Internet Roasts CPAC's 'Golden Trump' Idol

@nationalmemo

"Golden Trump" statue at CPAC 2021 in Orlando, Florida

Screenshot from Bloomberg reporter William Turton's Twitter (@WilliamTurton)

The Conservative Political Action Conference, usually known as CPAC, is the annual gathering where Republican activists gather to flaunt their crazy. Now that the GOP is a subsidiary of Trump, of course, this includes worshipping the former president. And now they've taken that habit to its absurdly blasphemous conclusion.

Bloomberg reporter William Turton recorded video of the "golden Trump" statue — perhaps a reference to the “golden calf" episode from the Old Testament — at CPAC 2021 "America Uncanceled." And as Twitter caught fire, Mediaite culled some of the best social media responses.

Keep reading... Show less
CPAC 2021

Close
Copy link