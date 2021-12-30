The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Latest Dow All Time High Proves Joe Biden's Recovery Is Working

@reuters

(Reuters) - The blue-chip Dow hit an all-time high shortly after markets opened on Thursday, extending a record-setting run as a drop in weekly jobless claims showed no impact yet on employment from the surge in U.S. coronavirus infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33.85 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 36,522.48.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.17 points, or 0.02%, at 4,794.23, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.23 points, or 0.05%, to 15,758.98 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

From Your Site Articles
economic recovery

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Mandating Vaccines For Air Travel Is A Flight Of Fancy

Anti-Mask Passengers Endangering Flight Attendants And Other Travelers
Anti-Mask Passengers Endangering Flight Attendants And Other Travelers

Most children learn that while a few pieces of candy are a treat, eating a whole bag can be misery. Most adult understand that taking a multivitamin every day may be good for your health, but taking two or three or four is a waste. In much of life, restraint is a virtue.

That may be news to Anthony Fauci. He is a justly respected scientist whose desire to protect the health of Americans is sincere and admirable. But even the best-intentioned souls can get overzealous. In recommending a federal vaccination mandate for all domestic air travelers, he overshot the runway.

Keep reading... Show less
vaccine mandates

Judicial Rulings Crush Proud Boys’ Attempt To Evade January 6 Prosecution

@DavidNeiwert
Have Trump Republicans Lost Control Of Their Paramilitary Thugs?
Photo by Elvert Barnes (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

A number of the defendants in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection prosecutions have been hedging their bets on having the charges against them dismissed summarily on constitutional grounds, claiming variously that their actions that day were expressions of their First Amendment free-speech rights, or that the “obstruction of Congress” charges brought against them did not fit the parameters of the original law, or that they were being politically persecuted as conservatives because rioters in Portland, Oregon, the previous summer were not similarly charged.

Rulings handed down by federal judges in key cases this week have blown these hopes to smithereens. One ruling, issued Tuesday by District Judge Timothy Kelly, knocked down the attempts by Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean to toss out the obstruction charges as well as his claim that the attack on the Capitol was an expression of constitutionally protected speech; another judge overseeing a different case ruled similarly, meaning five judges have now decided that prosecutors can proceed with these charges. Two other judges—both appointed to the bench by Donald Trump, no less—knocked down two defendants’ claims of selective prosecution.

Keep reading... Show less
proud boys
x
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://log.nordot.jp/js/beacon-1.1.0.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> nor.pageviewURL = "https://log.nordot.jp/pageview"; nor.setPageData({ opttype: "unknown", pagetype: "detail", conttype: "post", uiid: "e_S481RqwJFu", postid: "849289030070763520", contdata: { title: "Dow hits all-time high as jobless claims dip", numimg: 1, cvrimg: 0, pubdate: "1640875143", chlang: "en-US" }, chunitid: "721958051058909184", cuunitid: "731904312584683520" }); nor.pageview(); </script>