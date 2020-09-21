Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

During 24 Hours After RBG Died, Democratic Donations Hit $100M

Photo by yashmori/ CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

With the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing, Democratic candidates have seen record levels of fundraising donations. According to ActBlue, in less than 72 hours, over $100 million has been donated by Americans for who RBG's death is a reminder of one of the many things at stake this coming November.

According to Bloomberg, the money brought in since late on Friday, saw a record jump on Saturday when ActBlue reported $70.6 million in donations to candidates. To put that into perspective, up until Saturday, the Democratic donation site ActBlue was averaging about $15.7 million per day in fundraising. The New York Times reported that fundraising records for ActBlue were broken in the hours after RBG's death was announced, averaging around $100,000 per minute into the evening.

Much of this comes along with the sad shock of a Supreme Court, already stolen from President Barack Obama in 2015, is once again at a humanity over business and ideology deficit. The numbers have only been boosted because Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, arguably the most pigeon-hearted hypocrite in modern history, very quickly used his faux condolence statement to reverse his own previous insistence on allowing the voting public to decide the next nominee, saying he would be bringing a Trump Supreme Court nominee to vote as soon as possible.

Generating the money will help Democratic candidates in the upcoming weeks, but is not the defining factor. Getting out and voting, and going to the streets if and when the Trump dictatorship decides to try and overturn the Democratic process, is what will win the day.

Pelosi Will Fire ‘Every Arrow In Our Quiver’ To Stop GOP Court Grab

Hoiuse Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Photo by vpickering/ CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Appearing on ABC's This Week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi honored the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by aptly describing her as a "brilliant brain" on the Supreme Court, reminded people that it's absolutely imperative to get out and vote this November, and the ongoing importance of battling the novel coronavirus pandemic. On the subject of the vacant Supreme Court seat, the Democrat from California didn't rule out launching an impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump (for the second time) or Attorney General Bill Barr, which would delay the Senate's ability to confirm a Supreme Court nominee of Trump's, either.

