The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Emails Show Coup Plotter Eastman Knew Plan Was Illegal

Emails Reveal More Dirt On Coup Lawyer Eastman

John Eastman, former President Donald Trump's lawyer, was well aware that it was unlawful to obstruct the Electoral College certification of President Joe Biden's election victory, new reports reveal.

According to The Guardian, Eastman admitted in an email that the plot was a violation of the Electoral Count Act but advised former Vice President Mike Pence to move forward with the agenda anyway.

Per The Guardian: "The email exchange – revealed in court filings by the select committee last week – shows Eastman attempted to take advantage of the fact that the Electoral Count Act was not followed exactly in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack to try and benefit Trump."

“The Senate and House have both violated the Electoral Count Act this evening – they debated the Arizona objections for more than two hours. Violation of 3 USC 17,” Eastman wrote.

Eastman is also said to have pressured the former vice president's to support the flawed agenda describing it as "only a 'minor violation' of the statute that governed the certification procedure."

In a second portion of the email, Eastman attempted to justify his actions arguing that "the statute had already been violated in small ways – delays that amounted to a few hours at best – Pence should have no problem committing 'one more minor violation and adjourn for 10 days.'"

Eastman’s email is deeply significant becayse it suggests he "knew the scheme to delay Biden’s certification was unlawful – which the select committee believes bolsters its case that he was involved in a conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct Congress," The Guardian reports.

House Counsel Douglas Letter also weighed in with his take on Eastman’s actions and what he requested of Pence.

“It was so minor it could have changed the entire course of our democracy," Letter noted. "It could have meant the popularly elected president could have been thwarted from taking office. That was what Dr. Eastman was urging.”

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
john eastman

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

New Evidence Shows Proud Boys Planned To ’Storm The Capitol’

Proud Boys May Have Planned To Storm The Capitol

image.cnbcfm.com

In the days after federal prosecutors named the Proud Boys leader and five other accused insurrectionists in a federal indictment related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a Pennsylvania media group tracked down the name of another man allegedly linked to the planning of the insurrection. Federal prosecutors identified the man, believed to be an “upper tier” member of the Proud Boys, only as Person 3, a resident of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, LNP reported on its news website Lancaster Online on Saturday.

Person 3 is accused of taking part in an “encrypted message group” that the now-indicted Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and others allegedly used to toss around ideas for blocking the certification of President Joe Biden's November 2020 election win. LNP tracked down the identity of Person 3 using his reported alias “Johnny Blackbeard.” The news site determined the pseudonym belongs to John Charles Stewart, a member of the Harrisburg chapter of the Proud Boys.

Keep reading... Show less

Kremlin Orders Russian News Outlets To Feature Tucker Carlson

Putin Promoting His Fav Puppet Carlson

Mother Jones’ David Corn obtained a March 3 memo produced by a Russian government agency and distributed by the Kremlin to Russian media outlets instructing broadcasters to use as many clips of Fox primetime host Tucker Carlson as possible.

Media Matters has published research showing dozens of times of Carlson promoting a pro-Kremlin, anti-Ukraine line on his show going back years. That trend has only accelerated in recent weeks.

Keep reading... Show less
tucker carlson
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}