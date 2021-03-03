The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Trump Justice Dropped Probe Of Transport Secretary Despite Corruption Referral

Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department declined to prosecute then-Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao after the inspector general's office referred allegations of potential misuse of office for review, a report made public on Wednesday said. The report included allegations that Chao directed staff to research or purchase personal items for her online using her personal credit card. In December, the inspector general's office referred its findings to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia for criminal prosecution, which declined to open a criminal investigation. Th...

Related Articles Around the Web
elaine chao

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

National Guard Chief: Pentagon Brass Delayed Critical Deployment On Jan. 6

National Guard Maj. Gen. William Walker

Photo from Facebook

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Maj. Gen. William Walker, the commander of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., delivered disturbing new testimony on Wednesday about the delay in deployment of his forces during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Keep reading... Show less
national guard

Close
Copy link