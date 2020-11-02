Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Election Night Party Is Next White House Superspreader Event

Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump will be celebrating Election Day evening with hundreds of supporters invited to a party at the White House East Room, in yet another display of erasing the line between politics and governing, and ignoring CDC coronavirus guidance on gatherings and masks.

The New York Times's Maggie Haberman on Sunday reports Trump "aides are discussing inviting roughly 400 people."

The President had planned to watch the results from his Trump Hotel at the Old Post Office, but Washington, D.C. laws prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A study this week found 18 of Trump's recent rallies are directly responsible for 700 coronavirus deaths and 30,000 new COVID-19 cases.

FBI Investigating ‘Trump Train’ That Ambushed Biden Bus

Screenshot from Nov. 2, 2020 CBS 8 San Diego/ Youtube

By Kate McGee, The Texas Tribune, Jeremy Schwartz, The Texas Tribune and ProPublica and Abby Livingston, The Texas Tribune Oct. 31, 2020

"Biden camp cancels multiple Texas events after a "Trump Train" surrounded a campaign bus" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into a Friday incident in which a group of Trump supporters, driving trucks and waving Trump flags, surrounded and followed a Biden campaign bus as it drove up I-35 in Hays County, a law enforcement official confirmed to The Texas Tribune Saturday.

