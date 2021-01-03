Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

GOP Official Who Attended White House Party Infects Entire Family

Tom Mountain

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Tom Mountain, the mask-denying vice chairman of the Massachusetts GOP's governing body who attended a largely maskless Hanukkah party at the White House on December 9, has since infected four of his family members with COVID-19.

Mountain's wife pleaded with him not to attend the party over fears that he'd get infected with the virus. He has since given her the virus as well as his son, his daughter-in-law, and his mother-in-law.

Regarding wearing face masks, Mountain said, "I was one of the naysayers," adding, "I am no longer a naysayer," and "My family tried to dissuade me. I didn't listen."

Mountain said he was "politically and morally obligated to go" to the party, but apparently didn't think he was morally obligated to wear a facemask to avoid infecting his wife and elderly mother-in law.

He said of his fellow partygoers, "People would just leisurely and gingerly take off their mask to mingle, to schmooze. I don't even think some people wore masks the entire time. And again, I was guilty as anyone else. I just wasn't wearing a mask."

The party also flouted COVID-19 prevention guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which encouraged small, limited gatherings rather than one with 100 or more people, like the White House's Hannukah party.

Thoughts and prayers.

