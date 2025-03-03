After 'Saturday Night Live' Roasts DOGE, Musk Posts Sullen Response
Saturday Night Live (SNL) opened its latest episode with a satirical sketch mocking the controversial Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The meeting, which took place on Friday, was widely criticized for its chaotic and contentious tone, raising concerns about U.S. support for Ukraine against Russian aggression.
In the cold open, James Austin Johnson portrayed Trump, Bowen Yang played Vance, and Mikey Day took on the role of Zelensky. The sketch humorously exaggerated the real-life tension, with Trump and Vance berating Zelensky for his perceived lack of gratitude for U.S. aid.
The sketch also poked fun at Trump's disdain for Zelensky's casual attire, with Trump sarcastically thanking him for "dressing like casual Star Trek."
In a surprise cameo, Mike Myers appeared as Elon Musk, bursting into the Oval Office dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, wielding a chainsaw. The sketch also mocked the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) alleged budget cuts.
Following the broadcast, the real Elon Musk responded on X (formerly Twitter), dismissing the show as "far-left propaganda" and claiming that DOGE has advocated for hiring more air traffic controllers, not firing them, according to Newsweek.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.
