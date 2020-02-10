EndorseThis: Randy Rainbow Sends Up The Trump 2020 Campaign

The talented Randy Rainbow is out with a fresh homage to his muse Donald Trump – and like all his amazing parodies, it’s replete with crackling rhymes and amusing asides. A prelude to the 2020 campaign, “That Don” is cleverly set to a tune from Beauty and the Beast — in praise of a narcissistic and bullying villain named Gaston.

Randy frames this performance as an “interview” intercut with video of Trump himself, but the president is just a prop to launch the song. It’s the usual Rainbow tour de force. Behind his trademark pink rhinestone glasses, he builds to a conclusion listing at length all of Trump’s horrific qualities, then pauses to observe, “You know, this is never going to fit on a T-shirt.”

The stinging sensibility of Randy Rainbow is as good as it gets in this depressing era.

Click and cackle.