Eric Trump To Headline Anti-Vax Event — With QAnon Promoters

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Eric Trump is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at an anti-vaxxers conference in October, despite his father, the former president, claiming credit for the three COVID-19 vaccines.

It's just the "latest alliance between the Trump family and the GOP's fringiest elements," The Daily Beast reports. The second Trump son will be "joining a speakers' lineup that includes some of the most prominent promoters of disinformation about vaccines, as well as leading figures in the QAnon conspiracy theory movement."

A press release from the group holding the event describes it as organized "by health freedom activists, natural medicine practitioners, and freedom-loving truth seekers," and claims it will be "a massive in-person gathering in Nashville, TN from October 22nd to the 24th."

In other words, a likely super-spreader event.

Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has not only refused to implement a mask mandate, he has banned local governments from ordering them.

The Daily Beast adds that the conference, called The Truth About Cancer Live! "is the brainchild of Ty and Charlene Bollinger, two major promoters of anti-vaccine disinformation who have made tens of millions of dollars promoting both alternative health cures for cancer and vaccine fears. The Bollingers have dubbed the coronavirus vaccine 'that abominable vaccine,' according to a Center for Public Integrity report, and sell a $200 video series promoting vaccine fearmongering on their website."

Eric Trump denies the event is an anti-vaxx conference.

"As to labeling something an anti-vaccine event, it wouldn't make much sense for me to attend as a vaccinated person if it was," Trump told The Daily Beast in an email.

His hosts disagree.

In posts on Telegram, a social media app popular on the right, the Bollingers have called the vaccine a "SHOT OF POISON!" and the "COVID kill shot.

