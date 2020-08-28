Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Father Of Fallen Soldier Warns Against Trusting Trump With Troops’ Lives

Screenshot from VoteVets/ Youtube

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Being a Gold Star family member in our country is a high honor. It is also a very tragic honor to receive as it requires the sacrifice of a child or parent in the service of our country. One of the conservative movement's great coups has been to convince people that liberal ideology, with its focus on peaceful solutions over violent ones, is somehow anti-military personnel. The fascist jingoism that the Republican Party has employed in their propaganda for the past few decades requires this incorrect assessment of history and reality.

A new video released by VoteVets slams Donald Trump for his frivolous, deadly, and demeaning use of our troops. Gold Star father Bill Owens, whose son Ryan, a Navy SEAL, was killed in what many believed to be an ill-advised raid in Yemen, speaks directly to the camera, explaining that Ryan was the "first person to die in combat under Donald Trump. Just five days into his presidency, Trump ordered Ryan's SEAL team into Yemen. Not from the Situation Room with all the intelligence assembled but sitting across a dinner table from Steve Bannon." From there, Owens' testimonial only gets more damning.

"There was no vital interest at play, just Donald Trump playing big man going to war." Owens says. The resulting operation was a disaster by most accounts, and Ryan died during the operation. "When it went horribly wrong Donald Trump demeaned my son's sacrifice to play to the crowd."

Owens highlights Trump's lack of any meaningful acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's alleged military bounty on American soldiers in Afghanistan. He also talks about Trump's dismantling of the U.S. Postal Service, which is a clear attempt at rigging the election. But the final statement Owens makes is probably the most important one for Americans to hear.

BILL OWENS: Two hundred thousand Americans will have died before we vote. They and Ryan have one thing in common: It didn't have to be but for Donald Trump. If you hear one thing, let it be this: Don't trust Donald Trump with your kid's life, or your own.

For decades conservatives have pushed for larger military budgets, but they always cut the funds and programs that help military families and personnel. Trump, as American conservatives' greatest blunt object, has just shored up all of the conservative positions. Trump's coarseness and pathological inability to be diplomatic or eloquent to cover up the cold and selfish fundamental nature of conservative ideology is problematic for many conservatives. Trump's incompetence as a person and the arrested development that is his mediocre mind and work ethic have further exposed the disdain with which the conservative movement treats its military families and personnel.


Compared To Democrats' Show, Republican Convention Was A Ratings Flop

President Trump speaking at White House on final night of Republican National Convention

Screenshot

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump never ceases to be status-obsessed and often tweets that his foes and adversaries fall short when it comes to ratings, crowd size and other things he uses to measure worth. But here are some figures that Trump is unlikely to be bragging about: the higher Nielsen ratings of the recent Democratic National Convention compared to its GOP counterpart, which concluded on Thursday night with a 70-minute acceptance speech from the president.

On Friday morning, Trump tweeted that Thursday night enjoyed "great ratings." But Trump didn't get into specifics or discuss the higher ratings of the DNC.



The final night of the 2020 RNC, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Stephen Battaglio, had "an average audience of 21.6 million viewers" — whereas former Vice President Joe Biden's acceptance speech at the DNC attracted 24.6 million viewers.Battaglio also notes that the audience for Trump's acceptance speech was "well below the 35 million TV viewers who watched him accept his party's nomination in 2016, and will fall short of the acceptance speeches of previous Republican nominees John McCain (38.9 million viewers in 2008), Mitt Romney (30.3 million viewers in 2012) and George W. Bush (27.6 million in 2004). TV viewing for both 2020 conventions is down from four years ago, as many viewers are likely to have watched some portion of the event through online streaming platforms which are not included in the Nielsen ratings."

One of the speakers on the third night of this year's RNC was Vice President Mike Pence. Bloomberg News reports that Pence's speech attracted "an estimated 17.3 million viewers," while a speech by Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, on the third night of the 2020 DNC attracted 22.8 million.


The New York Times' Michael M. Grynbaum notes that the third night of the RNC "was seen by roughly 25 percent fewer live viewers than the third night of the Democratic convention last week."

Pence's speech on Wednesday night, Grynbaum points out, was seen by fewer viewers than First Lady Melania Trump's speech on Tuesday night — which, according to Nielsen, attracted 17.3 million viewers.

