Endorse This! Daily Show Rips Trump Allies Over Clinton Hypocrisy

When it comes to "Do as I say and not as I do," Republicans have no competition. Forgetting how they once assailed Hillary Clinton for conduct that doesn't even resemble Trump's colossal corruption, they've unleashed a butthurt fury at the Justice Department over the FBI raid of Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago.

The Daily Show trounced them for this despicable hypocrisy in a video that highlights Trump's allies "talking about Hillary" while showing FBI agents entering Mar-a-Lago.

The contrast is hilarious and deeply revealing. (They won't think so.)

Watch the entire segment below:

​​What Charges Might Trump Face For Illegally Taking White House Records?

By Luc Cohen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Here is an outline of the legal problems Donald Trump might face over his removal from the White House of official presidential records that his son said had prompted an FBI search on Monday of the former president's Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate.

Bannon: Biden's 'Deep State' May Be Planning To Assassinate Trump

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

As Republicans cash in on right-wing outrage over the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s winter home Mar-a-Lago — pelting Trump supporters with fundraising emails and pleas for donations — Trump ally Steve Bannon is taking things a step further, leveling bogus accusations against the FBI and invoking the “deep state.”

Bannon, a former Trump White House strategist indicted and then pardoned by Trump, appeared on a recent version of Infowars with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and performed a bogus rant. He accused the FBI of planting evidence against Trump at Mar-a-Lago and claimed that the Biden government had plans to assassinate the ex-president.

