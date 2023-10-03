The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
FBI Agents Probe Justice Barrett's 'Christian' Cult Over Sex Abuse Charges

@alexvhenderson
Justice Amy Coney Barrett

When former President Donald Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020, her critics were disturbed by her association with People of Praise — a far-right Christian group that combines Catholicism with elements of evangelical fundamentalist Protestantism.

Barrett herself is Catholic, as are most members of People of Praise. But the group's practices are way outside the mainstream of Catholicism.

Now, according to The Guardian's Stephanie Kirchgaessner, the FBI is interviewing ex-members of the group in response to their sexual abuse allegations.

Kirchgaessner, in a report published on October 3, explains, "The individuals were contacted following a years-long effort by a group called PoP Survivors, who have called for the South Bend-based sect to be investigated for leaders' handling of sexual abuse allegations. The body, which has 54 members, has alleged that abuse claims were routinely mishandled or covered up for decades in order to protect the close-knit faith group."

The journalist adds, "It is not clear whether the FBI has launched a formal investigation into the PoP."

According to Kirchgaessner, the Guardian "has confirmed that at least five individuals were contacted by the FBI and four gave detailed accounts to agents of abusive behavior they allegedly experienced or witnessed."


Remembering A Great American: Edwin Fancher, 1923-2023

@LucianKTruscott
Norman Mailer, seated, Ed Fancher and Dan Wolf, founders of The Village Voice

If you are lucky in your life, you come to know one or two people who made you who you are other than your parents who gave you the extraordinary gift of life. Edwin Fancher, who it is my sad duty to inform you died last Wednesday in his apartment on Gramercy Park at the age of 100, is one such person in my life. He was one of the three founders of The Village Voice, the Greenwich Village weekly that became known as the nation’s first alternative newspaper. The Voice, and he, were so much more than that.

How Is That Whole 'Law And Order' Thing Working Out For You, Republicans?

@LucianKTruscott
Former Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer

One of the great ironies – and there are more than a few – in the case in Georgia against Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants is the law being used against them: The Georgia RICO, or Racketeering and Corrupt Organizations Act. The original RICO Act, passed by Congress in 1970, was meant to make it easier for the Department of Justice to go after crimes committed by the Mafia and drug dealers. The first time the Georgia RICO law was used after it was passed in 1980 was in a prosecution of the so-called Dixie Mafia, a group of white criminals in the South who engaged in crimes of moving stolen goods and liquor and drug dealing.

