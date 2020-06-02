Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Floyd’s Brother Delivers Moving Speech, Urges Peaceful Protest And Voting

George Floyd

Photo credit: Prachatai

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A week after the May 25 death of George Floyd, mourners held a remembrance in his honor on Monday afternoon in Minneapolis. Terrence Floyd, George's brother, gave an emotional plea for non-violent protest and decried the violence and civil unrest that have rocked U.S. cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C.

Floyd, during his speech, said of rioters and looters: "I'm not over here messing up my community. What are you all doing? Y'all doing nothing, because that's not going to bring my brother back at all. It may feel good for the moment, just like when you drink. But when you come down, you're going to wonder what you did."

George Floyd's brother added, "My family is a peaceful family. My family is God-fearing."

Floyd emphasized that rioting does nothing to bring about criminal justice reform, but only makes matters worse.

"In every case of police brutality, the same thing has been happening: y'all protest, y'all destroy stuff," Floyd declared. "And if they don't move, you know why they don't move? Because it's not their stuff, it's our stuff. So they want us to destroy our stuff."

Voter participation, Floyd stressed, is one of the ways to honor the memory of his brother.

"Let's stop thinking that our voice don't matter and vote — not just the president, vote for the preliminaries," Floyd asserted as mourners applauded. "Vote for everybody. Educate yourself, educate yourself. Don't wait for somebody else to tell you who's who; educate yourself and know who you're voting for. And that's how we're going to hit them, because it's a lot of us. It's a lot of us. And we're still going to do this peacefully."

Watch the video below:


Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, speaks www.youtube.com

Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

#EndorseThis: Joe Biden's Clarion Call For Justice And Unity

Joe Biden in Philadelphia

"I can't breathe," says Joe Biden as he begins this speech. "I can't breathe."

The address Biden delivered today in Philadelphia is the presumptive Democratic nominee at his best: compassionate, thoughtful, tough, and hopeful. He urges America to deal at long last with "systemic racism" at all levels, which he forthrightly admits cannot be done in the first hundred days of a new administration and instead represents "the work of a generation." But he wants to get going, and offers a list of specific reforms on policing and other justice issues that will, he says, "give true meaning to equal protection under law."

While Biden directly confronts Trump and the president's selfish urge to divide, he has no illusions about America' complicated history. "I wish I could say that hate began with Trump and will end with him. It didn't and it won't. American history isn't a fairy tale."

He says quite candidly that the presidency is a big job, that rebuilding the country is an enormous challenge, and that he will undoubtedly make mistakes. But he offers hope and a promise.

If elected, "I won't traffic in fear and division…I'll do my job and take responsibility."

And he says much more, about policy and philosophy and the aspirations of Americans.

Listen to the entire speech – you may well be surprised -- and then prepare to campaign for the soul of our nation.

