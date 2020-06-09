Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Biden Addresses George Floyd Memorial Via Video

Former Vice President Joe Biden, addressing Floyd memorial service

On the moving occasion of George Floyd's funeral, Joe Biden again demonstrated a few of the qualities that make him so superior to his opponent in this presidential race. The former vice president spoke with grace, sensitivity, compassion, and real depth to the Floyd family at their memorial service in Houston.

He talked about the imperatives of racial justice, the way that families heal in the wake of tragedy, and the legacy that this martyred American leaves to his children. He cited Catholic social teaching to connect his own religious faith with the spirit of the congregation.

It was a healing speech, full of hope and compassion, that nobody can imagine Trump ever delivering under any circumstances, let alone this fraught moment. No, Biden isn't perfect and, unlike Trump, he has never claimed to be perfect. But it isn't hard to see how much better his presidency would be than what we suffer now.

The Night RFK Showed America What Leadership Means

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

History can be cruel. The assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., who was unquestionably America's most prominent prophet and practitioner of nonviolence, was followed by riots, arson and looting in 168 American cities and towns. The numbers are staggering: 2,600 fires were set; 21,700 people were injured; 2,600 were arrested; 39 were killed. One city that was spared all that in the days following King's murder was Indianapolis.

Credit for that must be given to the citizens of Indiana's capital city and to its leaders, both black and white, and also to a remarkable American political leader, who, on that April night in 1968, delivered the news of King's death to an Indianapolis rally of mostly African Americans.

