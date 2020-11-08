Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Foreign Leaders Rush To Congratulate Biden And Harris

@DevilsTower

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Photo from Bobi Wine/ Twitter

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Remember when America wasn't constantly standing alone? When we weren't the only nation to withdraw from the Paris Agreement? When we weren't the only nation to destroy the treaty that prevented Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons? When we weren't the absolute worst nation in the world when it comes to our response to the COVID-19 crisis?

It may seem like something out of the murky mists of time at this point, but there really was a point when America was not just respected around the planet, but where America's leadership on everything from improving the environment to supporting human rights was cheered. But after four years of … what was that guy's name again? You know the one. The guy who did all his diplomacy based on who gave him "the most beautiful card." The guy who seriously threatened a critical military alliance because he thought people were being mean to him at dinner. The one who pushed his way into the middle of a group photo, because he always thought he was supposed to be front an center of every picture. That guy.

Anyway, no matter who that other guy was, Joe Biden is now president-elect. And congratulations are pouring in around the world from leaders eager to resume good relations with a good nation.


This one has to sting for … oh, you know, that guy.

So should this one from the Prime Minister of India.

Prime Minister of Ireland.

EU Council President Donald Tusk has an almost familiar name … and a powerful message.

President of France.



The mayor of Paris welcomes back America,



The prime minister of Fiji has his eye on the most important issues, and is anxious to see the return of U.S. leadership instead of angry isolation.


So does Portugal.

Prime minister of Belgium.

President of Italy.

Chancellor of Austria.


Ahem … President of Ukraine. Maybe Biden could make this his first overseas stop, just for fun.


Of course, not every message is so welcoming.


Donald Trump