Foreign Leaders Rush To Congratulate Biden And Harris
Reprinted with permission from DailyKos
Remember when America wasn't constantly standing alone? When we weren't the only nation to withdraw from the Paris Agreement? When we weren't the only nation to destroy the treaty that prevented Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons? When we weren't the absolute worst nation in the world when it comes to our response to the COVID-19 crisis?
It may seem like something out of the murky mists of time at this point, but there really was a point when America was not just respected around the planet, but where America's leadership on everything from improving the environment to supporting human rights was cheered. But after four years of … what was that guy's name again? You know the one. The guy who did all his diplomacy based on who gave him "the most beautiful card." The guy who seriously threatened a critical military alliance because he thought people were being mean to him at dinner. The one who pushed his way into the middle of a group photo, because he always thought he was supposed to be front an center of every picture. That guy.
Anyway, no matter who that other guy was, Joe Biden is now president-elect. And congratulations are pouring in around the world from leaders eager to resume good relations with a good nation.
Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a… https://t.co/JC7laTu5oQ— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau)1604768522.0
This one has to sting for … oh, you know, that guy.
Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris https://t.co/xrpE99W4c4— Boris Johnson (@Boris Johnson)1604771364.0
So should this one from the Prime Minister of India.
Prime Minister of Ireland.
I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation… https://t.co/kXzybwUeor— Micheál Martin (@Micheál Martin)1604767171.0
EU Council President Donald Tusk has an almost familiar name … and a powerful message.
Trump’s defeat can be the beginning of the end of the triumph of far-right populisms also in Europe. Thank you, Joe. https://t.co/wm6Skj3ZDF— Donald Tusk (@Donald Tusk)1604769463.0
President of France.
The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to over… https://t.co/VZsIVLwcMr— Emmanuel Macron (@Emmanuel Macron)1604772056.0
The mayor of Paris welcomes back America,
Welcome back America ! Félicitations à @JoeBiden et @KamalaHarris pour cette élection ! Alors que nous allons céléb… https://t.co/oplQkhRUgW— Anne Hidalgo (@Anne Hidalgo)1604767184.0
The prime minister of Fiji has his eye on the most important issues, and is anxious to see the return of U.S. leadership instead of angry isolation.
Congratulations, @JoeBiden. Together, we have a planet to save from a #ClimateEmergency and a global economy to b… https://t.co/RvJSQac7FU— Frank Bainimarama (@Frank Bainimarama)1604725582.0
So does Portugal.
Congratulations to President Elect @JoeBiden. We look forward to working with the new #USA Administration to reinfo… https://t.co/Hmkuahac2N— António Costa (@António Costa)1604771589.0
Prime minister of Belgium.
Congratulations @JoeBiden with your election as 46th President of the United States. A record number of people hav… https://t.co/TzMXVVQjOD— Alexander De Croo (@Alexander De Croo)1604770179.0
President of Italy.
Congratulations to the American people and institutions for an outstanding turnout of democratic vitality. We are r… https://t.co/0SaTXpJnto— Giuseppe Conte (@Giuseppe Conte)1604772815.0
Chancellor of Austria.
Congratulations to @JoeBiden, the new President-elect of the United States. Europe and the United States share a sy… https://t.co/W1NH2M46BN— Sebastian Kurz (@Sebastian Kurz)1604772164.0
My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Looking forward to strengthening excellent US-Swedish re… https://t.co/kSisEqWPCZ— SwedishPM (@SwedishPM)1604772456.0
Ahem … President of Ukraine. Maybe Biden could make this his first overseas stop, just for fun.
Congratulations to @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris! #Ukraine is optimistic about the future of the strategic partnership wi… https://t.co/efdg43Eeb8— Володимир Зеленський (@Володимир Зеленський)1604773285.0
Of course, not every message is so welcoming.
Chinese state media makes fun of Trump. tweets 'HaHa' about Biden winning election https://t.co/IsGTVv3j6u— Richard Engel (@Richard Engel)1604773670.0