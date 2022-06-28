The National Memo Logo

Former Aide: Meadows Said 'Things Might Get Real, Real Bad' On January 6

Mark Meadows

Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide and advisor to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed to the House Select Committee that her boss had warned her of the apparent potential for violence on January 6.

Hutchinson, who worked for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise before moving to the White House in 2018, says Meadows told her the morning of January 6 that “things might get real, real bad.”

Watch:


Former White House Aide Testifies Trump Knew Ellipse Mob Was Armed

Cassidy Hutchinson

By Richard Cowan and Moira Warburton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. congressional committee began a hastily called hearing into the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol by then- President Donald Trump's supporters, summoning a former White House aide to testify with new evidence.

