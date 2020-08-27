Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Former Trump DHS Official Says He Threatens Our Security

@nationalmemo

Former DHS official Elizabeth Neumann

Screenshot from Republican Voters Against Trump

Elizabeth Neumann is an honest conservative. She voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and later accepted a position in the Department of Homeland Security. In a new ad from Republican Voters Against Trump, Neumann describes herself as "first and foremost a follower of Jesus Christ" -- and explains that she chose Trump primarily because she opposes abortion rights.

As a DHS official responsible for counter-terrorist policy, however, Neumann saw what she could not deny: Trump's racism encourages white supremacist violence that is endangering the nation's security. And then she watched in horror as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, with Trump obstructing every federal effort to mitigate its deadly impact. He betrayed the nation for his own political convenience, again and again.

This is a powerful statement from a woman who never expected to support a Democrat for president. You won't be surprised by her conclusion, but you will be moved.



New Subpoena Will Demand Trump Tax Returns (Including Ivanka, Eric, And Don Jr.)

@kerryeleveld

Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump

Photo by Walt Disney Television/ CC BY-ND 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Following a Supreme Court ruling on the matter, the House Intelligence Committee has narrowed a subpoena request to focus more specifically on Donald Trump and the immediate members of his family: Eric Trump, Don Jr., and Ivanka Trump.

The subpoena, which was originally broader and issued to Trump's longtime lender Deutsche Bank, "no longer seeks financial records for any other members of President Trump's family," according to a memo released by the House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff. Schiff added that the panel had taken action voluntarily in order to "accelerate resolution" of the matter.

trump tax returns