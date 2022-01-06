The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Former Trump Officials Band Together To Stop Their Former Boss

Image via Screengrab

www.alternet.org

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham says more than a dozen ex-Trump officials are meeting next week to devise ways to “try and stop” Donald Trump, and his “extremism,” as he continues to “manipulate people and divide our country.”

Grisham, who appeared voluntarily before the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack Wednesday, told CNN Thursday that next week “a group of former Trump staff are going to come together, administration officials are going to come together and we’re going to talk about how we can formally do some things to try and stop him and also, the extremism, that that kind of violence, rhetoric that has been talked about and continues to divide our country.”

She also appeared on CNN Thursday, saying that on January 6 last year, during the attack on the Capitol, as lawmakers and law enforcement officials were begging the White House to get him to call off the attack, Trump “was in the dining room gleefully watching on his TV as he often did,” saying, “look at all of the people fighting for me,” and “hitting rewind,” and “watching it again.”

Thursday morning, the one year anniversary of Trump-supporters’ attack on the Capitol and the insurrection, Grisham told CNN “about 15” of her former colleagues, at all levels in and outside the White House, would join together to strategize on “what are the most effective tactics.”

Article reprinted with permission from Alternet

From Your Site Articles
Stephanie Grisham

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Trial Reveals Dirty Republican Tricks In Redistricting Process

In North Carolina, a civil trial has found Republicans and Democrats at odds over 2021’s redistricting process for congressional districts in the state. Democrats, in a lawsuit, have accused North Carolina Republicans of partisan gerrymandering, while Republicans are insisting that their new congressional maps are quite fair. And this week, the Raleigh News & Observer’s Will Doran reported that State Rep. Destin C. Hall — a Republican who oversaw GOP redistricting in North Carolina in 2021— testified that he had used secret maps in the process.

Doran reports, “A political trial that has mostly been dominated by math and academic research erupted in drama late Wednesday, when a top Republican redistricting leader said on the witness stand that he had used secret maps, drawn by someone else, to guide his work. That statement, made under oath, appears to directly contradict what he told Democratic lawmakers at the legislature in November, shortly before the Republican-led legislature passed those maps into law over Democrats’ objections.”

Keep reading... Show less
gerrymandering

'I'm Not White': Latino Lawmaker Talks Fear Of Death On January 6th Attack

Prosecutors: Oath Keepers Plotted With Proud Boys Before Capitol Attack
Prosecutors: Oath Keepers Plotted With Proud Boys Before Capitol Attack

California Rep. Jimmy Gomez said the halls of Congress had already been hostile before the previous president incited his white insurrectionist supporters to violently storm the U.S. Capitol to try to overturn the 2020 election one year ago today.

The Oversight and Reform vice-chair told Newsweek that the House was amid a vote on the Build Back Better bill last November when he was verbally accosted in an elevator by an unmasked Republican legislator. "You people are ruining the fucking country,” he said Texas Rep. Roger Williams told him. “Gomez, who is Mexican-American, was taken aback,” Newsweek reported. Williams, meanwhile, voted to overturn democracy and against the impeachment of the disgraced former president.

Keep reading... Show less
january 6th
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}