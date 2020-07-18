Fox Host Openly Mocks Trump’s Attempt To Smear Biden
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
President Donald Trump was not prepared for an interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, one of the few people on the network still willing to challenge his lies.
In a new clip released Friday from a forthcoming interview, Wallace contradicted Trump's claim that his 2020 opponent Joe Biden wants to defund and abolish the police.
"They want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police," Trump said.
"Sir, no, he does not," said Wallace.
"Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders —"
"And it says nothing about defunding the police!" Wallace interrupted.
"Oh really?" Trump said, incredulous. "It says abolish, it says — let's go. Get me the charter, please!"
The clip then cut away to show Wallace discussing the incident. He laughed at the conversation he had with the president.
"So that led to a very interesting exchange where he had a staff go out and get the highlights from that 100-page compact that the Biden team and the Trump team — rather, the Biden team and the Sanders team had signed," Wallace said. "And he went through it, and he found a lot of things he objected to that Biden has agreed to, but he couldn't find any indication — because there isn't any — that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police."
Watch the clip below:
Trump interrupts interview to show proof that Biden plans to defund the police. It did not go well https://t.co/ZwEwFpmcOg— Peter Wade 🤦♂️ (@Peter Wade 🤦♂️)1595013523.0