Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Fox Host Openly Mocks Trump’s Attempt To Smear Biden

Fox News host Chris Wallace

Photo by Maryland GovPics

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump was not prepared for an interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, one of the few people on the network still willing to challenge his lies.

In a new clip released Friday from a forthcoming interview, Wallace contradicted Trump's claim that his 2020 opponent Joe Biden wants to defund and abolish the police.

"They want to defund the police, and Biden wants to defund the police," Trump said.

"Sir, no, he does not," said Wallace.

"Look, he signed a charter with Bernie Sanders —"

"And it says nothing about defunding the police!" Wallace interrupted.

"Oh really?" Trump said, incredulous. "It says abolish, it says — let's go. Get me the charter, please!"

The clip then cut away to show Wallace discussing the incident. He laughed at the conversation he had with the president.

"So that led to a very interesting exchange where he had a staff go out and get the highlights from that 100-page compact that the Biden team and the Trump team — rather, the Biden team and the Sanders team had signed," Wallace said. "And he went through it, and he found a lot of things he objected to that Biden has agreed to, but he couldn't find any indication — because there isn't any — that Joe Biden has sought to defund and abolish the police."

Watch the clip below:

Joe Biden
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Oregon Governor: Trump Seeking To Provoke Violence With Portland Arrests

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown

Photo by Oregon Department of Transportation is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is up in arms after camouflaged federal agents were discovered to be patrolling the streets of Portland, inciting violence and abducting protesters in what she described as a naked attempt by the Trump administration to provoke violence for political gain.

"Trump is looking for a confrontation in Oregon in the hopes of winning political points in Ohio or Iowa," Brown, a Democrat, tweeted Thursday night. She accused Donald Trump and his administration of seeking to portray racial justice protests as dangerous uprisings to help get his base out to the polls.

Keep reading... Show less
kate brown