Fox Hosts Insist Their Anti-Semitic Attacks On Soros Aren’t Anti-Semitic
Fox News’ weekend show lobbed multiple antisemitic attacks against philanthropist George Soros, before deeming any accusations of antisemitism to be “inappropriate.”
During the June 12 edition of Fox & Friends Sunday, co-host Will Cain predicted a “coming crisis” in New York City as a result of Manhattan’s district attorney implementing criminal justice reform policies. Co-host Pete Hegseth then quoted a former police officer who claimed the current mantra among law enforcement is “get out while you still can,” and Cain blamed philanthropist George Soros for allegedly funding reform-minded district attorneys nationwide. Co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy called it a “very clever strategy” to “literally change the country” before asking, “Why is George Soros doing this? What is his endgame? Because we can see it’s absolutely unraveling our cities.”
A little over an hour later, during a segment about efforts to recall district attorneys in multiple cities, Cain alleged the common connection between them is George Soros. He whined that “When you bring up George Soros' name, people automatically accuse you of anti-Semitism. It's inappropriate,” before he and Hegseth listed the district attorneys of major cities, the cities’ crime rates, and how much money Soros donated to their campaigns. Cain further claimed that “our crime philosophy in the United States of America is driven by George Soros’ vision. … Half of people who live in big cities, 20% of Americans in total, live under these policies.”
Hegseth ominously asked, “What does he want to do to these cities?”
Fox News has a well-established history of using thinly-veiled antisemitic attacks against Soros’ political and philanthropic efforts, including an ominous warning just days ago that he is “seeking to take down America from within.”
These lines of attack are derived from a centuries-old conspiracy theory that a cabal of Jews is controlling the government and the media for nefarious purposes. Most recently, it has become a favorite of white nationalists and was mentioned as an inspiration by several mass shooters. In 2018, Soros was one of several people who were targeted by a Trump supporter who mailed pipe bombs to individuals and organizations perceived to be opponents of the then-president
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
- Jewish Groups Blast Fox News for Joe diGenova's Anti-Semitic ... ›
- Trump booster Alex Jones: I'm not anti-Semitic, but Jews run an evil ... ›
- How do we define antisemitism? And how do we fight it? : It's Been a ... ›
- How Trump's immigrant bashing feeds white supremacists ... ›
- Trump's Caravan Hysteria Sparked a Massacre - The Atlantic ›