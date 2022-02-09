The National Memo Logo

Republican Congressman Believes Children Who Died From Covid Had It Coming

Rep Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA)

Image Via Pittsburgh Gazzette

Republican Congressman Guy Reschenthaler of Western Pennsylvania prides himself as being a leading conservative voice in the Republican caucus, but it turns out he's just a relentless asshole who matter of factly puts children dying from Covid-19.

Here's Reschenthaler explaining how it's not a big deal if some kids died of COVID-19 whilst claiming masks are the real danger to kids.

anti vaxxers

Another GOP Governor Rejects McConnell Plea To Run For US Senate

@jeisrael

Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan

upload.wikimedia.org

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Tuesday that he will not run for Senate this year, marking another setback for Senate Republican leaders who want to take back the majority.

"I sincerely appreciate all the people who have been encouraging me to consider it," Hogan told reporters Tuesday afternoon. "Just because you can win a race doesn't mean that's the job you should do if your heart's not in it. And I just didn't see myself being a U.S. senator."

Larry Hogan
