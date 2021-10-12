The National Memo Logo

'Full Constitutional Crisis': Hillary Warns Against Trump's Continuing Attack

Hillary Rodham Clinton

Reprinted with permission from AlterNet

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton made a rare television appearance Monday morning, telling co-hosts on ABC's "The View" that America is "still in…a full constitutional crisis," and "a very dangerous continuing high level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president," thanks to Donald Trump.

Clinton, who won the popular vote in 2016 but lost the election via the Electoral College vote in 2016 has often been praised for being "right" about all the warnings she made about the Republican who sat in the White House for four years.

"You know, I think we not only came close to a full constitutional crisis, I think we're still in it," warned Clinton, who also served as a very powerful U.S. Senator and is a former First Lady.

"That gives me absolutely no satisfaction in saying this because I think we're in a very dangerous continuing high level attack on the legitimacy of our government and the election of our president. And obviously, our former president is not only behind it, he incited it, he encouraged it, and he continues to do so," she said, referring to Trump.

"And you have leaders of the Republican Party who have willingly going along as though they're members of a cult, not a political party but a cult, and they're continuing attacks on the election, their refusal refusal to say, 'You know what, we've counted these votes. It's over. We're gonna move on,' has sown so much doubt and then you combine it with the disinformation network known as Facebook, and you've got a volatile mix. So yeah, we are still in the midst of a concerted well funded effort to undermine American Democracy."

Whistleblower Slams Capitol Police Leaders for Jan. 6 'Failures' — And Alleged Lies

Capitol Police officer at barricades before Trump supporters' riot on Jan. 6, 2021

Nine months have passed since the January 6 insurrection, and new reporting continues to emerge about that event. According to NBC News reporters Julie Tsirkin and Teaganne Finn, a Capitol Police whistleblower recently sent a letter to members of Congress "accusing the agency's two senior leaders of mishandling intelligence surrounding the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol."

The Supreme Court Abortion Case That Nobody Is Discussing Now

@Snipy

When it comes to abortion cases at the U.S. Supreme Court, all eyes have been on Texas and Mississippi. However, a Kentucky case that has largely flown under the radar represents yet another attack on abortion rights.

In 2018, Kentucky passed a law banning the dilation and extraction method of performing an abortion. That method is the most common procedure for second-trimester abortions, in part because, as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists explains, it is "medically preferred because it results in the fewest complications ... compared to alternative procedures."

