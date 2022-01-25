The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Georgia GOP Legislators Seek To Ban All Vaccination Requirements In Public Schools

Georgia GOP Legislators Seek To Ban All Vaccination Requirements In Public Schools

Georgia Senate Republicans are pushing a bill that would end any requirements for any vaccinations by any state or local government agency or office in the Peach State, including vaccines for children entering public school.

The bill also bans any government agency from requiring private companies or entities from requiring any proof of any vaccination.

The bill, SB 345, was filed on January 14 with five original co-sponsors. It now has 17, including state Senator Jeff Mullis, whose campaign website prominently features photos of him with former Vice President Mike Pence, and former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr.

“No agency shall require proof of any vaccination of any person as a condition of providing any service or access to any facility, issuing any license, permit, or other type of authorization, or performing any duty of such agency,” the bill’s text reads in part.

Georgia State Law law professor Anthony Michael Kreis posted Georgia’s school vaccine requirements, suggesting those would be optional were the bill to become law.


The CDC recommends a list of about 17 different vaccines children should have before entering school. The list includes inoculations against diseases, often deadly, including Hepatitis B, Rotavirus, Diphtheria, tetanus, & acellular pertussis, Haemophilus influenza type b, Pneumococcal conjugate, Inactivated poliovirus, Influenza, Measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), Varicella, Hepatitis A, Tetanus, diphtheria, & acellular pertussis, Human papillomavirus, Meningococcal, Meningococcal B, and Pneumococcal polysaccharide.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet


From Your Site Articles
georgia

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Ron Johnson Blames ‘Legacy Media’ For Dismal Approval Ratings

@jeisrael
Ron Johnson Blames ‘Legacy Media’ For Dismal Approval Ratings

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) insisted Sunday that his low approval ratings are not at all his fault and that he is "not a polarizing figure."

Johnson made the comments during an interview with journalist Adrienne Pedersen on Milwaukee television station WISN, just two weeks after announcing he would break his promise to limit himself to two terms and seek reelection in November.

Keep reading... Show less

Coup Lawyer John Eastman Pleads Fifth 146 Times In Select Committee

Coup Lawyer John Eastman Pleads Fifth 146 Times In Select Committee

Image via Screebgrab

A conservative lawyer who represented former President Donald Trump prior to the insurrection on January 6 recently invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination as a response to nearly 150 questions from the House Select Committee.

Now, a federal judge has subpoenaed his former employer for his emails. While John Eastman did make a substantial effort to block Chapman University from releasing more than 19,000 of his emails, Federal Judge David Carter in Santa Ana, Calif., is moving forward with the demand for the emails to be released.

Keep reading... Show less
john eastman
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}