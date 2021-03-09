The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Georgia Republicans Vote To Eliminate No-Excuse Absentee Voting

Gwinnett County, GA election worker examines absentee ballots on November 6, 2020

Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images North America/TNS

ATLANTA — The Georgia Senate passed a bill Monday to roll back no-excuse absentee voting and require more voter ID, which would create new obstacles for voters after Republicans lost elections for president and the U.S. Senate. The legislation would reduce the availability of absentee voting, restricting it to those who are at least 65 years old, have a physical disability or are out of town. In addition, Georgians would need to provide a driver’s license number, state ID number or other identification. The Senate approved the bill on a party-line 29-20 vote, a one-vote majority of the chamber...

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
georgia voter suppression

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Rep. Greene Thinks U.S. Territory Guam Gets Too Much ‘Foreign Aid’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former president Donald Trump

Screenshot from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Instagram (@realmarjoriegreene)

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) included the U.S. territory of Guam when listing foreign nations that she says are receiving American tax dollars.

Keep reading... Show less
marjorie taylor greene

Close
Copy link