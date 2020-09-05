Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Georgia’s QAnon Candidate Posts Threat To Democratic Legislators On Facebook

Georgia GOP congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene

Screenshot

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Donald Trump's "future Republican star," QAnon adherent Marjorie Taylor Greene, who got a special invitation, posted a direct threat to sitting members of Congress on Facebook. She posted a photo of herself on Thursday, holding a rifle next to a composite picture of Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar captioned: "Squad's Worst Nightmare."

It's hard to read that as anything but a violent and direct threat to the lawmakers, a threat that needs to be taken very seriously, as David Waldman has pointed out. If she wins election and is not barred from being seated by Congress, she'll have free access to every part of the Capitol and all the congressional office buildings without having to go through security. She could, theoretically, officially, bring that rifle onto the House floor. She's not just a QAnon kook, she's a clear danger.

She posted text with the photo: "Hate America leftists want to take this country down … We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart. … SAVE AMERICA. STOP SOCIALISM. DEFEAT THE DEMOCRATS!" As of 11:00 ET Friday morning, it was still up. Which is a whole other problem.


images.dailykos.com

Saturday, Sep 5, 2020 · 12:54:40 AM PST · Joan McCarter

Facebook's spokesperson confirms in a tweet responding to Rep. Omar that the image has been removed from Facebook.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
marjorie taylor greene
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

New Poll Shows Trump’s ‘Law And Order’ Campaign Sputtering

Photo by The White House

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

President Donald Trump is hoping that his "law and order" message and statements vilifying anti-racism protesters will help him win this year's presidential election just as it worked for Richard Nixon in 1968. But according to a newly released ABC News/Ipsos poll, more than half of Americans believe that Trump's inflammatory anti-protester rhetoric is only making things worse.

Keep reading... Show less
law and order