Rudy Giuliani Will Flip On Trump ‘In A Heartbeat,' Says Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen

NEW YORK — Michael Cohen on Thursday ripped Rudy Giuliani as a greedy “idiot” who deserves to get raked over the coals by federal prosecutors for doing President Donald Trump’s dirty work and trying to profit off it. The former fixer for Trump said he personally warned Giuliani that he would eventually end up on the short end of the stick because Trump “doesn’t care about anyone or anything.” “He’s been involved in some very, very shady stuff and now it’s all gonna come out,” Cohen said on CNN. Sounding like he’s regained some of his New York swagger after a humiliating stint in prison, Cohen ...

Biden Nominees Poised To Take Control Of Postal Service, Oust DeJoy

Three Biden Nominees Poised To Take Over Postal Service Board

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A Senate committee voted in favor of President Joe Biden's three nominees for governing board overseeing the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).

