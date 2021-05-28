The National Memo Logo

Court-Appointed Attorney To Review Giuliani’s Devices In Criminal Probe

Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference in the White House on Sept. 27, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — A court-appointed special master will review the contents of Rudy Giuliani's electronic devices, against the former mayor's wishes, a judge ruled Friday. Giuliani, who worked as President Donald Trump's attorney, asked that the 18 devices seized by the FBI on April 28 be returned so he could review them for attorney-client privilege. Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing, whose cell phone was also seized by the feds, joined Giuliani's long-shot argument. "Giuliani and Toensing contend that their status as lawyers, including Giuliani's status as a lawyer to the former President, makes ...

Pelosi: ‘Democrats Will Proceed To Find The Truth’ About Insurrection

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Reprinted with permission from DailyKos

Senate Republicans filibustered a bipartisan independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, with 35 Republicans able to vote down 48 Democrats and six Republicans to block the investigation from going forward (11 senators did not vote). So now Democrats turn to Plan B, most likely a select committee.

Keep reading... Show less
