Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Giuliani’s Big Biden Scoop Looks Like A Kremlin Frameup

@DevilsTower

Rudolph Giuliani

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

On Wednesday morning, the New York Post broke the genuinely unbelievable story about a soggy laptop with a hard drive that contains emails suggesting that Joe Biden had a previously unreported meeting with a Ukrainian businessman … and video of Hunter Biden having a crack-laced party with a sex worker. Because, sure, if you're going to have illegal drugs while engaging in illegal sex, you have to be sure to film it, right after the email that's a threat to your father.

This Donald Trump fantasy reel was then delivered to the Post through the unimpeachable (but definitely indictable) hands of Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani. According to Giuliani, the source of this supposed mystery computer was a mystery customer who, extremely conveniently, left a Beau Biden Foundation sticker attached when dropping it off at a Delaware repair shop. But the mystery customer never returned—or apparently gave his name. So it was totally understandable that the repair shop guy busted out his best hacking tools and began reading those emails and watching those videos. And absolutely understandable that his first action was to make a copy for Giuliani.

Seriously, the believability factor of this whole story is somewhere worse than a love child between Sasquatch and the Loch Ness Monster. This is a story so ridiculous, Q would not want to be associated with it, which hasn't stopped White House Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany from tweeting out parts of it as if it's serious. But now at least one aspect of the mystery is somewhat less mysterious, because the repair shop guy has been located. And he's a peach.

As the Daily Beast reports, the apparent start of the journey from wet laptop to Post story inexplicably promoted by reporters from The New York Times and Politico is a shop owner named John Paul Isaac from Wilmington, Delaware. In a question and answer session lasting over an hour, Isaac gives often jaw-dropping and occasionally hilarious responses to questions about how exactly what Giuliani has been searching for happened to come into his hands, and how he then handed it over for appropriate scandal-level attention.

According to Isaac, he has a "medical condition" that prevented him from seeing who actually dropped off the laptop. But that Biden Foundation sticker clued him in that this had to be the Macbook of Hunter Biden. After all, it's not like the Beau Biden Foundation has a dozen board members, several dozen employees and volunteers, has trained over 9,500 adults to assist in spotting and preventing child abuse, and worked with families in over 20 states. Who but Hunter might have such a sticker?

Isaac then called the FBI, who took the device, but then called him back in for his expertise on accessing hard drives. Or he accessed the hard drive and then contacted the FBI. Or both. All of this is reported at various points in the conversation. "Muddled" doesn't begin to describe the explanation. Isaac also provides the reason that he copied the drive for Giuliani. That reason is: Seth Rich, as in the right-wing conspiracy theory that Seth Rich was murdered by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) because he knew the "truth" about DNC emails stolen by Russian sources and provided to Roger Stone, WikiLeaks, and Donald Trump.

At various points, Isaac seems to believe the FBI killed Rich, and might kill him. Which makes it difficult to understand why he would have called the FBI in the first place. To make it extra confusing, Isaac at various points claims the FBI didn't know he made a copy—except they had to know he would make a copy. "They probably knew I had a copy because I was pretty vocal about not wanting to get murdered," said Isaac. (Complete audio of the interview can be found with the Daily Beast article.)

The biggest problem with the claims in the emails is the same as that in every other Biden did something-something in Ukraine story. That problem is simple: Prosecutor Viktor Shokin was not investigating the company where Hunter Biden was on the board. How do we know that? Not only are there no records of such an investigation in Ukraine, Shokin himself has said as much. In fact, it was Shokin's refusal to open such an investigation that led to U.K. officials requesting that he be removed from office.

How does the Post story weasel-word their way around this problem? In the most weasel-y way imaginable. According to the Post, Shokin had made "specific plans" to investigate Burisma. So not only did Joe Biden apparently step in to stop the investigation, he stopped it when it was just an idea in Shokin's head that had not been acted on. Pretty darn clever, that Biden.

It might also be worth a quick look at the author of this Post article. The byline on the story is Emma-Jo Morris, who is listed on the masthead as deputy politics editor at the New York Post. Since when? Since today, that's when. Morris has exactly three stories on her resume at the Post … all of them written on Wednesday. All of them about Hunter Biden. What did Morris do prior to her instant appointment as editor? She booked guests for Sean Hannity.

If all of this wasn't shakier than watered down Jell-O, there's the little problem with how the contents of the hard drive seem to be perfectly in line with what Giuliani has been claiming all along. Trump's latest personal attorney has been beating the bushes, and paying off criminals, in Ukraine for over two years, looking for anyone willing to provide Biden dirt. It was almost exactly one year ago that Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Furman were arrested while trying to leave the country. Back in December, Parnas turned over documents to the House Intelligence Committee as charges of election law violations, perjury, falsifying records, and conspiracy against the United States were clearly expanding into "a broader probe that is looking at numerous people in Giuliani's orbit."

Just last month, FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA officials made it clear that Giuliani's orbit was a tight circle around Vladimir Putin. That included identifying former Ukrainian legislator Andrii Derkach—Giuliani's primary contact in Ukraine—as a Russian disinformation agent who was in direct contact with the Kremlin. Derkach worked with Giuliani to spread disinformation about Biden "inside the United States through lobbyists, Congress, the media and contacts with figures close to the president."

Not only is Giuliani's October surprise anything but believable, the odds that it's not a direct ploy to slip disinformation sourced by Russia into the American media appear vanishingly small. Because it's not just Derkach who is a disinformation agent.

Twitter has now blocked access to the Post story. Good for them. At least someone is trying to stop the flow of Russian propaganda.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
rudy giuliani
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Autumnal Injury Prevention: How to Avoid Falls During the Fall

During our current health crisis, we're placing a lot of emphasis on our physical well-being. But in order to stay safe this fall, you'll need to do more than wash your hands and wear a mask. You'll also need to be aware of how to prevent a variety of injuries. September may have been National Falls Prevention Month, but it's just as important to focus on avoiding these kinds of hazards throughout the autumnal season -- particularly as temperatures start to cool and the weather becomes more treacherous.

After all, an estimated 25 percent of elderly people will die due to a fall-related broken hip. Falls are the number one cause of occupational injury for people over the age of 55, as well. But even if you aren't a senior citizen, you should be considered about slips, trips, and other injuries that can happen during this season and beyond. To help keep you and your loved ones safe this autumn, pay attention to these injury prevention tips.

Use Caution When Raking

Fall foliage can be beautiful, but all those fallen leaves can be annoying at best (and dangerous at worst). Although yard work can provide a means for physical activity, it can also offer an opportunity for injury. You could easily hurt your back due to the repetitive twisting, lifting, and reaching motions you'll need to perform. And if you're charged with cleaning out the gutters, you might have an even higher risk of becoming injured due to a fall. With many injuries, like ankle sprains, you might be able to treat them at home and recover within ten days to a few weeks. But if you hurt your back or fall from a great height, you might be looking at a much longer and more painful recovery period. To avoid injury when doing autumnal yard work, be sure to wear gloves, use a rake with ergonomic handles, take frequent breaks, and always follow directions when using a stable ladder (including having someone to hold the ladder).

Watch Where You Step

It doesn't always take much to experience a fall. One wrong step on a slippery surface can send you flying. Because fall is often prone to rainy and cold weather, it's likely that ground surfaces may be slicker than you realize. Whether you're walking out to the mailbox or into a public building, you should always be aware of where and how you're stepping. Avoid walking near fallen leaves when the ground is wet and always wipe your shoes on floor mats upon entering a building. Make it a habit to wear shoes with excellent traction and always be aware of your surroundings. Keep in mind that frost may be a factor during the early morning, so look for ice patches and make sure you aren't distracted when you're walking around.

Conduct Some Fall Cleaning

Spring cleaning gets a lot of the glory, but it might behoove you to do some fall cleaning, as well. A cluttered home is automatically going to have more potential tripping hazards, so take this opportunity to clear out what you don't need and to get organized. Be sure to clear stairways of any potential hazards and make sure you have more than enough space to navigate your home without tripping over anything. Although throw rugs can keep in the heat, you'll want non-slip mats underneath to prevent accidents. Instead of walking around in socks, it's a good idea to get yourself a pair of house slippers or house shoes that stay indoors; that way, you won't track dirt or debris inside but you'll still have some traction when navigating slippery floors and stairwells.

Injury prevention is important for people of all ages and at any time of year. But as we head further into this season, keep these tips in mind to ensure that the only fall you'll experience will be positive in nature.