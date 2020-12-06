Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Trump Demands Names Of GOP Members Who Admit Biden Won

Photo by Charlotte Cuthbertson/The Epoch via US Department of State

Hours after The Washington Post reported that just 25 Republican members of Congress (out of 249) have acknowledged that Joe Biden won the 2020 election, that election's loser, Donald Trump, took to Twitter to express his shock that "there are so many" members of his party who acknowledge the very true reality that he will be a one-term president.

Trump went on to request the names of the 25 Republicans (27 as of this writing) before insulting them and the newspaper.

This is just Trump's latest attempt to both discredit the election and solidify his control of a party that should be done with him, yet continues to cower in fear.

The multipurpose tweet—sent four weeks almost to the hour after all major outlets called the election for Biden and launched nationwide worldwide celebrations—also promised Americans that he's still nowhere close to accepting that he lost the election, despite a roster of fruitless legal challenges that dispute Biden's win by more than 7 million votes.


When will the two-time popular vote loser accept it's over and concede that he's been voted off of Oval Office Island? The answer is probably never, since the current approach allows him to grift millions from his devoted supporters. Yet even as roughly 90 percent of congressional Republicans deny reality, the Biden transition soldiers on.

January 21 cannot come soon enough.

