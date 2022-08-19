GOP House Candidate: Garland Should Be 'Executed' For Trump Search

Mastriano’s connection to Green is yet another chapter in his history of promoting extremist media. He tweeted QAnon content on Twitter more than 50 times. He shared anti-Muslim content on Facebook. He posted an image claiming Roe v. Wade is “so much” worse than the Holocaust. And he paid for “consulting” with Gab, the white nationalist social media platform that’s headed by a virulent anti-Semite and filled with violent anti-Semitic threats. Mastriano is also a January 6 insurrectionist.
Green is the head of Julie Green Ministries. She claims that God regularly sends her prophecies, which she posts online through sites such as Rumble alongside calls for donations. She also participates in events organized by right-wing grifter and conspiracy theorist Clay Clark. Green is part of a pro-Trump prophet movement that frequently and inaccurately predicts good fortune for the former president.
Green’s prophecies are badly performed pro-Trump fantasies in which God has “chosen” Trump to be his “Moses” to “deliver the people out of the hands of these nowaday pharaohs.” In this telling, the “majority” of states will decertify their 2020 election results, Trump will “take back his rightful place of power,” and God will send his “Angel of Death” to take the lives of people who stole the 2020 election, among other alleged misdeeds.
Green's prophecies justify the coming deaths of elected officials by alleging vast conspiracy theories. For instance, she claimed Rep. Ilhan Omar is “a spy sent from your land to get everything you could to give it back to the nation that you serve”; she said that Sen. Mitt Romney's “fingerprints will be found all over the fraud of the 2020 election”; and alleged that Govs. Gretchen Whitmer and Brian Kemp were also involved in stealing the 2020 election.
Her prophecies have a special place for Mastriano and Pennsylvania. On February 28, she prophesied: “Doug Mastriano, I have you here for such a time as this, saith the Lord. I know it seemed like I had forsaken you, all your hard work, and all the time you put forth to get to the truth in election integrity. You know the truth, and you have seen so much evidence of what really happened. It is now time to move forward with the plans you have been given. Yes, Doug, I am here with you. I will not forsake you. The time has come for their great fall and for the great steal to be overturned.”
Mastriano and his campaign have taken notice of Green. On March 15, Mastriano invited Green to give the opening prayer at a campaign event. Mastriano campaign aide Vishal Jetnarayan introduced Green by saying he was sent her prophecy. He added that “we're so honored to have you over here” and welcomed her as “a representative of God.” During her prayer, Green said that “everything that has been stolen will be overturned by your hand” and Mastriano will be “the next governor of Pennsylvania.”
Mastriano also shared a Green prophecy video on March 25, in which she claimed that Pennsylvania is a “hornet's nest of corruption,” that “I, the Lord, am cleansing your state,” and that “something very special will come out of your state.”
And on May 13, Green said she was asked by Mastriano aide Jetnarayan to record a message and made a 25-minute video for followers in which she prayed on behalf of Mastriano and his campaign team: “I thank you for giving them endurance. I thank you for giving them strength. I thank you for giving them everything they need, Father God, to cross that finish line.” She added: “Every one that comes against them shall fall before their face. Every lie will be revealed, everything will be exposed. And I thank you, Father God, those people that have been up against this campaign, up against each and every one of these people, Father God, will fall and be exposed in Jesus' mighty name.”
Mastriano also posted a picture of himself with Green on April 25; and he appeared alongside her at the Patriots Arise conference that month, where she read a prophecy that stated: “Yes, Doug, I am here for you and I have not forsaken you. The time has come for their great fall; for the great steal to be overturned. So keep your faith in me.” (QAnon and antisemitic conspiracy theorists organized that conference.)
During a June 10 interview, Green said that she has been able to “go to Pennsylvania several times to see him” and that “we just have a special relationship.”
By using Green in his campaign events and social media content, Mastriano is deploying someone who has pushed QAnon-aligned rhetoric and justified the executions of public officials, including those who are politically opposed to Mastriano.
Green’s prophecies contain extreme conspiracy theories, including:
Green claimed that Pelosi “loves to drink the little children’s blood. By drinking this blood, they believe they will receive a longer life. Yes, a true witch she really is. She was part of sacrificing the children to Baal.” The claim that elites drink children’s blood to extend their lives -- also known as the adrenochrome conspiracy theory -- has been pushed by QAnon followers.
JULIE GREEN: They know Nancy can't handle the presidency. No. They know she is a drunk but they know she is dying and they helped with that. They are now disposing of anyone they feel is no longer useful to them. She failed the puppet masters with her two impeachments that didn't work. No, no assignments and anything they gave her against Trump, it didn’t work. So now she is seen as a failure.
Her days are coming to an end, and she will not last until the 2022 midterm elections. She will be visited by the angel of death for her crimes against my nation. And the blood is dripping from her hands. She loves to drink the little children’s blood. By drinking this blood, they believe they will receive a longer life. Yes, a true witch she really is. She was part of sacrificing the children to Baal. She loved murdering for him. Well, now she will pay the ultimate price with her life. And her life is now over for the facts against you, and the babies she killed along with giving money from her bills to help with trafficking the children and of course to finance Epstein island and that lifestyle.
Green claimed that Joe Biden is secretly dead and being played by an “actor”: “The real Joe, I told you, has already been judged and is no longer alive.”
JULIE GREEN: Obama will suddenly come on news stations to speak because “the Biden” is losing all cognitive function. After he has a major gaffe that Obama is president and speaks in his ear to tell him what to say, he will even give his real name, and it's not Joe. The real Joe, I told you, has already been judged and is no longer alive. And you will see the video that has been suppressed from you and the supposed administration. Kamala has seen it and couldn't believe an imposter took the place that she was guaranteed. She has to stand next to an actor, a fake, a fraud, and she has to contain her composure to not give it all away.
Green claimed that government elites have been doing “human sacrifices” so they can advance “control over this world.”
Green: “They have manipulated even the weather to cause mass casualties" and have “used this machine against you.”
Green on Doug Ducey: “The video that is about to surface shows you receiving money for November 2020.”
JULIE GREEN: Doug Ducey, your time is up. Exposures will rip any influence you had left. You will be removed from your place of power. Major breaking news and visual evidence of who you really are and how you stole from the people in your state. The video that is about to surface shows you receiving money for November 2020. Yes, they rewarded you nicely to sell your soul to the devil. You are a traitor and a liar. I gave you time to make these things right, and you refused to, so now judgment is upon you with no way to stop it. Governor, you will be no more, and treason will be written on you for all eternity.
Katie Hobbs, you’re in that video too with Gov. Ducey, and you, too, will fall. Your end is the same. Treason will be your end.
Green also frequently prophecizes that various Democrats and Republicans will die due to their supposed treason. During one prophecy titled “The Fall of the Bidens,” Green prophesied: “I am using the arm of the military to pass sentencing down to them all. The gallows have been built. More than you ever realized will be tried and found guilty of treason against you. I am bringing to this soil, even those from foreign lands, to be hung for the coup and for the sick joke played on this Earth. Judgment for their planned pandemic, shortages, inflation, mandates and for stealing an election.”
Green has specifically prophesied that numerous elected officials will die for treason. Among them:
- Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY): “Chuck Schumer, your story is similar to that of Nancy, Adam, Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, and Obama. You are all the same, evil to your core, and you all sold your souls to China and to the devil himself. You will all pay with your lives but not before your judgments, and you will lose everything you hold dear to you.”
- Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT): “You betrayed your nation, and you made deals with people, like the Obamas, for money and to save your position and power. Yes, your fingerprints will be found all over the fraud of the 2020 election. … Your family will see along with the world that you have no soul left, and you will be tried for treason. Nothing can stop your fall.”
- Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA): “A weasel, a rat, you sold this nation out and formulated plans to throw out My son from his rightful position as President. … You, too, will be tried for treason, and you will pay with your life. Nothing can save you now, Adam Schiff, for your shifty deals have cost you your life, and nothing can change your future.”
- Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY): “You will be tried for treason. You KNEW the truth but helped to cover it up because of your fear of what Trump has on you. You tried to impeach, and when that didn’t work, you helped take part in stealing the 2020 election. … You will be removed from power. Your money, your influence and your life will be taken from you by the Angel of Death.”
- Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN): “You are a snake in the grass. You are a spy sent from your land to get everything you could to give it back to the nation that you serve. I am ripping the information out of your hands, and your mouth will be shut. You infiltrated My nation, and that is the last thing you will ever do. Your nation is letting you fall for them. You have no one on your side to save you. The Great I AM is against you, and you will fall for your treasonous acts.”
- Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): “You are another one who will fall to the Angel of Death but not before you are exposed and you are removed. You are a traitor, and the world will know every dirty deal you were part of along with your buddy, Nancy Pelosi. You will fall. You are being sentenced, and your sentence is an eternity in the Lake of Fire.”
- Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA): “The devil did go down to Georgia, but My people caught you in the act. Governor Kemp, I have warned you but you stood alongside the Red Dragon thinking you would be safe. You are not. I have everything, and all who are with Me have everything they need to try you for treason. Your life as you know it, Brian Kemp is over.”
- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D): “I will expose you and everything you did that night of the 2020 election. Every county, every ballot, all the servers, and flash drives will be brought to the light, along with exposing your partner in crime, Jocelyn Benson. You will both take a fall from power and be tried for treason. Every person with you that helped you and refused to repent will be tried as well. Your days are numbered and your number is about to run out.”
- Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY): “Jerry Nadler is about to lose his life for the blood that drips from his hands. That blood calls to Me for justice, and justice is being served.”
- Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME): “Susan Collins, the Angel of Death is about to visit your house, for you have given yourself to the other side just like so many others for money and power. You will pay a high price for your treasonous acts against this Nation. You thought you would get by with selling this Country off to the highest bidder along with all who are with you, and that's the farthest thing from the truth. All of you will pay for the damage you have caused against My Nation, the United States, and Israel. You are a traitor, Susan, and you will reap what you have sown in this hour of judgment, saith the Lord of Hosts.”
- Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY): “Mitch McConnell will be in the news but not for what you think. Death is about to come to him but not before the truth is revealed of how deep he was in the evil schemes against this Nation. Treason will be his end.”
Reprinted with permission from Media Matters.
Related Articles Around the Web