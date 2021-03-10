Rep. Greene Tries To Stall COVID-19 Relief Bill

<p>On Tuesday, March 9. attorney and former Republican Ron Filipkowski <a href="https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1369485874560434182?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1369485874560434182%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2Fr%2Fentryeditor%2F2651003983publish" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">took to Twitter with a controversial clip of Lauren Witzke, a former Senate candidate in the state of Delaware</a>. The clip, which came from Witzke's recent appearance on the podcast ConservaTMZ, underscores Republican lawmakers' efforts to overhaul voting laws, not for the purpose of election integrity but rather for the sake of survival and winning.</p>
<script id="3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb">
if(cnxFlag){
cnxFlag=false;
cnx.cmd.push(function() {
cnx({
playerId: '5573e7ba-804a-4971-a00f-3e2eeec6c0a9'
}).render('3d14008d7e044c36b256c61ff82728bb');
});
}
</script>
<p>In the video, Witzke noted the difficulty the Republican Party could face in future elections if Democratic voting trends continue along the same upward trajectory. The former politician discussed a piece of legislation, currently proposed in the state of Georgia, that lawmakers are planning to pressure Republican Gov. Brian Kemp to sign into law. The bill would prohibit mail-in voting and drop boxes while incorporating other restrictive measures for voting. </p>
<div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div>
<div class="video-container" id="videoCont" style="display: none;"></div>
<div id="vid"></div>
<p>According to Witzke, the proposed legislation could "cut Stacy Abrams off at the knees." Despite claiming that the bill is for the purpose of restoring "election integrity," she also admitted, "All I care about is winning." She also admitted that without overhauls of voting laws, the Republican Party may not have a chance at winning future elections.</p><p>With the video he posted, Filipkowski publicly lambasted Witzke for her remarks as he noted that right-wing politicians typically state their real intentions when they appear on platforms that support their agenda.</p><p>"When they go on right-wing fringe media and podcasts, that's when they say the quiet parts out loud," Filipkowski tweeted. "Here is former US Senate (DE) candidate Lauren Witzke talking about voter suppression laws in GA. "It will cut Stacy Abrams off at the knees... All I care about is winning."</p>
<div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_3" data-aaad="true"></div>
<p><iframe src="https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1369485874560434182&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alternet.org%2F2021%2F03%2Fformer-gop-senate-candidate-admits-flurry-of-proposed-voting-laws-designed-to-strengthen-voter-suppression%2F&partner=rebelmouse&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px" style="vertical-align: middle; max-width: 100%; position: static; visibility: visible; width: 541px; height: 785px; flex-grow: 1;" title="Twitter Tweet"></iframe></p><p>The latest proposed bill Witkze discussed is one of more than 250 introduced by Republican lawmakers across 43 states.</p>
From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep reading...
Show less