Rep. Greene Tries To Stall COVID-19 Relief Bill

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Photo by Yuri Gripas/Yuri Gripas/TNS

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Wednesday mounted a last-ditch procedural effort to delay passage of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which she denounced as a "massive woke progressive Democrat wish list." The congresswoman, a supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories who was stripped of her committee assignments when some of her past inflammatory comments and social media posts came to light, moved to adjourn the House of Representatives and demanded a roll-call vote. The delaying tactic was expected to push back consideration of the bill for 30 minutes or more.

marjorie taylor greene

Former Candidate Blurts The Ugly Truth About GOP Voter Suppression

Former GOP Senate candidate Lauren Witzke

Screenshot from Ron Filipkowski's Twitter (@RonFilipkowski)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A former Senate Republican candidate on Tuesday copped to her political party's blatant push for voter suppression after the GOP lost control of the Senate in a pair of runoff elections in January 2021.

Keep reading... Show less
lauren witzke

