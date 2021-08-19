The National Memo Logo

Texas Governor Seems ‘Anxious And Scared’ Over His COVID Diagnosis

Gov. Greg Abbott

www.alternet.org

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who has been widely criticized for his politicized handling of COVID, has now tested positive for the virus and one doctor is revealing how the governor reacted to learning he'd contracted the virus.

According to Huffpost, NBC News analyst, pulmnologist, and intensive care unit (ICU) doctor Vin Gupta is warning Texans to see the governor's diagnosis ss yet another reason to take the virus seriously.

He took to Twitter on Tuesday to raise awareness about the stark difference between the COVID battle many ill Texans are facing compared with Abbott's fight against the virus.

Gupta noted the governor actually received "Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment despite being fully vaccinated and having no symptoms."

Gupta tweeted, "Quickly getting access to monoclonal antibody therapy when you're the fully vaccinated, asymptomatic Governor of Texas shows just how anxious and scared [Greg Abbott] actually is of a virus that he constantly downplays."


Abbott's positive COVID test comes after months of downplaying the severity of the virus and surge of the Delta variant. In Texas, case numbers and hospitalizations are increasing by the day with some hospitals already at ICU capacity.

Despite those disturbing developments, Abbott has made efforts to ban local governments from enforcing mask mandates.

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons and one novel. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

