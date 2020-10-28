‘Far-Right Hack’ Barrett Flaunts Political Allegiance To Trump In Viral Photo Op
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Minutes after Justice Clarence Thomas swore in Amy Coney Barrett Monday night she stood by the side of President Donald Trump on the White House balcony overlooking the South Lawn where guests – all Republicans – were assembled.
A photo of the moment captured by CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller has gone viral, with many pointing to it as proof of Justice Barrett's fealty to Trump. Others say it shows a lack of judicial independence, and that it was a choice for her to stand by his side – a poor choice calling into question her judgment.
Some say it's tantamount to her appearing in a campaign ad for Trump. Indeed, Trump pinned this quickly-produced taxpayer-funded video featuring Justice Barrett to the top of his Twitter feed.
https://t.co/Wv6WVH6US8— Donald J. Trump (@Donald J. Trump)1603770068.0
Here's what people are saying about Justice Barrett choosing to stand by align herself with President Trump.
She’s a justice now and this was a choice. https://t.co/BLIvk0KrRk— Chris Hayes (@Chris Hayes)1603766472.0
Amy Coney Barrett makes her first mistake as a SCOTUS justice just moments after becoming a SCOTUS justice: She ta… https://t.co/878iEzx8sO— Tim O'Brien (@Tim O'Brien)1603770378.0
@markknoller A portrait of disgrace of a woman who feigns piety but has no real morals or principles whatsoever, on… https://t.co/po8v2pnOep— Mikko Alanne (@Mikko Alanne)1603767865.0
Girlfriend has a lifetime appointment. He can’t fire her. It’s 7 days before the election. If she can’t say “no” to… https://t.co/Dn4fMbvQs0— Asha Rangappa (@Asha Rangappa)1603765977.0
Will Justice Barrett be joining President Trump on the campaign trail for the next week? Or will she be too busy in… https://t.co/C7PiBh7Nkq— David Rothschild (@David Rothschild)1603771664.0
Last night a GOP consultant messaged me about this event: “If I’m ACB, I don’t go to this. Looks bad and she doesn’… https://t.co/uU6r11AGvr— Jake Tapper (@Jake Tapper)1603764031.0
This isn't an impartial jurist but a far-right political hack flaunting allegiance to a political party over the Co… https://t.co/hfOQwQ67BH— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@Bill Pascrell, Jr.)1603766303.0
Just an umpire calling balls and strikes … to obviously benefit one team— Matt O'Brien (@Matt O'Brien)1603770882.0
Gonna be really sweet watching Barrett write mediocre dissents for the next 40 years after we expand the courts. https://t.co/ESk4KJdxh0— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈)1603772793.0
They share an affection for the theater of fascism. It bonds them. It’s chilling. https://t.co/CO9kGfK4x1— Dave Zirin (@Dave Zirin)1603764870.0
Pure fascism. Expand the court. Kill the filibuster. Admit DC and PR. There will be no "moderation." https://t.co/4zTyibBRvs— Tom Watson (@Tom Watson)1603765302.0
Sends quite a message about the high court's independence. https://t.co/yU9Cc12vsR— S.V. Dáte (@S.V. Dáte)1603763355.0
This doesn't look like the separation of powers. https://t.co/BPW9TJidsa— Mark Pack 🔶 (@Mark Pack 🔶)1603783834.0
Tonight, Barrett had the audacity to say this like we're all stupid: “This separation of duty from political prefer… https://t.co/H84Zde0C5c— Joe Sudbay (@Joe Sudbay)1603763387.0
She is Trump’s justice. Forever. And that stain won’t wash out. https://t.co/YrEeQA0Ssi— Claire McCaskill (@Claire McCaskill)1603765680.0
But I do think some members of the conservative bloc will be shrewd in how they rule this spring—which would potent… https://t.co/d50EPWueK5— Taniel (@Taniel)1603766997.0
Why is a Supreme Court Justice doing a campaign event for the President a week before the election? This justice an… https://t.co/79dHZxEQHk— Ben Rhodes (@Ben Rhodes)1603764435.0
The lawyer’s prayer to St. Thomas More: “... stand always beside me so that today I shall not, to win a point, lose… https://t.co/e6ZsGztjE7— Barb McQuade (@Barb McQuade)1603801642.0
Justice Barrett has her own Evita moment. Telling that her new colleagues (except Clarence Thomas) did not attend… https://t.co/r31pAi2snx— Susan Glasser (@Susan Glasser)1603804497.0
teammates https://t.co/jpuEaMCzY3— John Harwood (@John Harwood)1603795808.0
“Any justice, judge, or magistrate judge of the United States shall disqualify himself in any proceeding in which h… https://t.co/SRKVgzjBBQ— Cristian Farias (@Cristian Farias)1603767830.0
